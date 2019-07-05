 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold redesigned following delays

Samsung Galaxy Fold redesigned following delays

05 July 2019 Last updated: 04 July 2019
Device’s issues have been fixed according to inside sources.
Samsung Galaxy Fold Hero blue background

Samsung has redesigned its delayed Galaxy Fold, with the Korean company fixing the problems which saw it delay the foldable phone’s launch earlier this year.

Anonymous sources with knowledge of Samsung’s plans said that the redesign had fixed an issue which saw the protective film on the phone’s main screen come away, as well as working to prevent the hinge protruding from the screen, leading to debris getting stuck inside the display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold hero

While Samsung is now finalising a commercial version of the Galaxy Fold, it has yet to decide on a release date.

The phone had been set for release in April, only for test versions to prove faulty. Samsung decided to push back the phone’s public launch and has since intimated that the Galaxy Fold would be on shelves over the summer.

galaxy-fold-closed-2

Samsung CEO DJ Koh has said that the Galaxy Fold’s release may have been rushed, but that he believes it will still be a success.

The hype around the device has refused to die down, despite the controversy. And while Samsung readies the launch of its Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, consumers will doubtless be hoping for news of the Galaxy Fold at the company’s Unpacked event in New York on 7 August.

The folding phone has an outer smartphone screen which can be opened up into a larger tablet. Google is ensuring that its Android Q software is optimised for folding phones, with models from Huawei and Xiaomi also in the works.

Source

Bloomberg

Joe Minihane

05 July 2019 Last updated: 04 July 2019
Category: News
Tagged: samsung, galaxy fold

Latest news:

