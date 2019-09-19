 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  Huawei Mate 30 series revealed

19 September 2019
Huawei launches its stunning new smartphones.
mate30 hero

Huawei has unveiled its new Mate 30 series of smartphones at a launch event in Munich, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Top of the line is the Mate 30 Pro, a rival to any premium smartphone. It’s got a striking 6.5-inch Flex OLED ‘Horizon’ display that curves around the edges in a “waterfall' style to give a truly borderless edge-to-edge display. There’s a notch at the top for the 32MP selfie camera, but it’s much smaller than one seen on the Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 30 doesnt have the same Horizon display seen on the Mate 30 Pro but it’s still an impressive screen. It has a smaller notch for the selfie camera and a 6.2-inch display.

On the back, its four cameras are displayed in a striking circular design. There’s some serious photography power here as the lens lineup includes a pair of 40MP sensors.

From night mode to wide angle to macro zoom, a range of impressive photos were shown that put other smartphone cameras in the shade.

The new Mate 30 series’ video recording capabilities were also shown to be on-par with professional equipment. Super slow-mo and bokeh recording clips really caught the eye.

It’s set for 5G too, Huawei showed off demonstrations that saw the Mate 30 Pro 5G reach speeds over 1000 Mbps.

The Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be available in Emerald Green, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, as well as Forest Green and Orange in a special vegan leather variant. There’s also a premium Porsche design variant being released too.

However, there was no word on whether the Mate 30 series will ship with Google apps (such as Google Maps) or not.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: “The Huawei Mate 30 Series unleashes the full potential of the smartphone. Designed to stand out, it challenges convention while delivering an unrivalled user experience. The era of 5G is an opportunity to rethink smartphone technology and the Huawei Mate 30 series is the ultimate expression of what’s possible.”

Check out everything you need to know on more recent smartphones, like the iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

19 September 2019
Latest news:

