Nokia announces a range of new devices

Nokia has announced a whole new range of mobile devices at IFA 2019 in Berlin, with the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2 smartphones generating a lot of buzz.

With a history of making easy to use devices, Nokia is also releasing a range of simpler handsets with great features - as well as a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Let’s take a look at the devices.

Nokia 7.2

A stylish smartphone with a 6.3-inch PureDisplay screen and 48MP camera powered by ZEISS optics. One for the photographers, the Nokia 7.2 takes excellent photos with a range of shooting styles at your disposal. From adding that bokeh effect to working in a night mode, the triple-lens camera on the back takes clear, detailed photos.

The Nokia 7.2 will be available from the end of September for around £315.

Nokia 6.2

Similar to the 7.2, the Nokia 6.2 has a bright, 6.3-inch PureDisplay screen. It’s got a triple-lens camera too which is led by a 16MP main camera. The HDR screen shows off details and colours in vivid clarity so you can enjoy all your favourite mobile content.

The Nokia 6.2 will be released in October at a price of around £230.

Nokia 110

Next up is the Nokia 110, a modern update of Nokia’s beloved classic handsets it even has the wildly popular Snake game pre-loaded, as well as WhatsApp and Facebook. The easy-to-use, fun aspect of this handset could make it a great choice for kids who aren’t quite ready for a smartphone but still need to stay connected.

Nokia 800 Tough

As the name suggests, the Nokia 800 Tough is strong and sturdy. It resists water, sand, dust, drops and even extreme temperatures. With a flashlight, long lasting battery and easy to use big buttons it’s ideal for use in tough working conditions.

The Nokia 800 Tough is also set for an October release.

Nokia 2720 Flip

The dual-screened Nokia 2720 comes with the classic flip phone design and some handy apps built in. Get all the answers to life’s daily questions (weather, directions, news) with built-in Google Assistant, message your friends and family on WhatsApp and stay socially connected with Facebook.

Grab the 2720 Flip in September.

Nokia are also releasing a pair of true wireless earphones, the Nokia Power Earbuds. Connecting with Bluetooth, these earbuds are the perfect partner for a new smartphone.

