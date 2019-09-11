Sky Mobile announces iPhone 11 deals

One day removed from the Apple event that revealed the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Sky Mobile has released its price plans for the new handsets.

Available to preorder from Friday the 13th of September, Sky Mobile customers eager to snap up the exciting new iPhones have a number of options.

The new iPhone 11, an upgrade of the iPhone XR, comes in six stylish colours and is the entry-level model of the new phones.

Sky Mobile is offering an excellent value pay monthly plan for the iPhone 11 on their Swap24 tariff which clocks in at just £36 a month for 10GB of data. This represents a £180 saving on the usual 10GB data plan and it’s only available for a limited time.

Sky Mobile’s options for the iPhone 11 Pro start off at £47 per month for 10GB of data, while the iPhone Pro Max starts off at £51 per month for 10GB of data.

All Sky Mobile price plans include unlimited calls & texts and unlimited streaming on Sky apps as standard.

Sky Mobile is also offering a fantastic new incentive to upgrade by tripling the value of cashed-in data against any of the new iPhones. This means its existing customers can have up to £90 taken off the cost of their new iPhone.

Sky Mobile customers also benefit from a range of bonuses such as flexibility to change your data allowances as well as being able to carry over and save unused data for up to three years.

Interested in switching to Sky Mobile? Here's some more info.

