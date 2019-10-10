OnePlus 7T series launched in London

OnePlus has officially launched its OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro at an exciting event in London.

Famed for its launches, OnePlus events are always well attended by both the media and fans of the Chinese brand, and the atmosphere at London’s Magazine event space was electric.

OnePlus fans, bloggers, and VIPs filled the sprawling venue to see OnePlus head honchos, including co-founder Carl Pei, introduce the new device and the latest operating system - OxygenOS.

Boasting an incredible 90hz 6.5-inch display that makes scrolling through apps, content, and websites a veritable glide, the OnePlus 7T’s display is one of the best screens ever seen on a smartphone.

Its attractive frost glass design and triple camera setup give the OnePlus 7T truly premium feel.

The 7T Pro goes a step further with adding improved specs, a Haze Blue colour as well as an exclusive limited McClaren edition. Echoing the style of classic McClaren cars this special edition has papaya orange finishes and a luxury fabric case to match the interior of McClaren’s cars.

Exciting new features in the Oxygen OS include Zen Mode for smartphone downtime, Dark Mode and a video calling translation feature.

As well as the OOS, the OnePlus 7T also ships with the brand new Android 10 out of the box, so it comes with all the benefits of Google’s new OS too.

Privacy and wellbeing are touted as big features of both operating systems, check app usage patterns, set time limits for apps and sites and get greater control over location tracking.

The OnePlus 7T will cost £549, OnePlus 7T Pro will go for £649 and the limited edition OnePlus 7T will set you back £749. They’ll be available to buy on October 17, with the McClaren closely following in November.

Find out more about the OnePlus 7T in our in-depth review.