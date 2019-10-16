Oppo Reno2 series revealed

Oppo has revealed its latest smartphones at a launch event in the new home of the English National Ballet - the Oppo Reno2 and the Reno2 Z. And they’ll cost almost half the price of most premium smartphones.

Billed as a smartphone to bring out your creativity, the new devices wowed the crowd with a range of exciting camera features.

The quad-lens camera on the Oppo Reno2 was especially impressive, boasting 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto lens, 2MP mono lens and 8MP wide angle lens. And the Reno2 Z comes with a 48MP main camera, 8MP wide angle lens, 2MP mono lens and a 2MP portrait lens.

This fantastic array of lenses on both handsets means users will get a huge range of photography options, from zoomed wide angle landscapes to incredibly detailed portraits.

Improved dark mode displayed brilliant results in near total darkness, and macro mode zoomed into details you can’t even see with your eyes.

When it comes to selfie cams Oppo has equipped the Reno2 series with front-facing pop-up cameras to give a full screen display experience. The Reno2 has a 16MP shark fin pop-up camera, and the Reno2 Z has a 16MP pop-up front camera.

The Reno2 and Reno 2 Z both have large 6.5” AMOLED screens, but you get a bit more with the Reno2 as it has a better screen-to-body ratio.

Michael Tran, Director of OPPO UK said.“We are pleased to bring the new Reno2 models to the UK, giving users even more opportunities to be creative with their smartphones. With our advanced camera technology, users will be empowered to capture the world around them wherever they may be, in a variety of environments and conditions. We are thrilled to be launching the Reno2 Series in the UK today helping to make it more accessible than ever for everyone to experience the very best in smartphone technology.”

Amazingly, all these premium features come at a fraction of the price you’d expect - the Reno2 starts at just £449 and the Reno2 Z is even cheaper at £329.

The Reno2 series will be in stores imminently on the 18th October.