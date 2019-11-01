Free Apple TV+ for a year

Apple has just launched its streaming service, Apple TV+, and you can get a year’s subscription completely free when you buy an Apple device, including the fantastic new iPhones.

If you buy, or have bought since the 10th of September, an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV you can get a free 12 month subscription to Apple TV+ worth £59.88.

To redeem your free Apple TV+, just go into the Apple TV app (make sure it's on the latest update) on your iPhone 11 Pro, iPad, Mac or other newly bought Apple device and activate the subscription. You'll then have a whole year of excellent content. Once the year’s up you’ll automatically be switched to a paid subscription, which is a very reasonable £4.99 a month - though this can be cancelled at any time.

Set to rival Netflix, Prime Video, and the forthcoming Disney Plus, Apple TV is the tech giant’s foray into the world of subscription streaming entertainment, and it’s brought some big names with it.

The service is launching with a blockbuster series starring three bona-fide Hollywood A-listers - The Morning Show. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell star in a fast-paced drama that promises big egos clashing with power plays, showbiz politics and cutthroat ambition set against the backdrop of American morning news.

From launch day you’ll also be able to watch “See”, a sprawling fantasy epic starring Jason Momoa of Aquaman fame. This dystopian saga takes us forward 600 years in the future, where humankind has been plagued by a devastating virus, leaving behind blind survivors who must adapt to life without sight.

There’s also entertainment for younger viewers in the shape of Snoopy in Space, a reboot of classic kids show Ghostwriter and more.

With plenty more to choose from, as well as new shows being added every month, Apple TV+ is an exciting new player in the streaming game.

And with its latest iPhone impressing with some excellent new features, this could be the perfect time to upgrade to a new handset, get a fantastic new smartphone and a world of new entertainment.

