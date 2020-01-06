 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Samsung announces S10 Lite

06 January 2020
New smartphones are on their way.
s10 lite

Samsung has started 2020 with new device announcements, led by the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Racing into the new year at the CES First Look Keynote event in Las Vegas, Samsung revealed the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, with exciting specs that will excite people looking for a cheaper alternative to the S10 and Note 10 flagships.

Take a look at some great Samsung deals.

Sticking to the premium design styles of the popular flagship handsets, the S10 Lite sees little compromise in specs with a 6.7-inch edge-to-edge Infinity-O display spanning almost all of the front of the phone. This screen is actually bigger than the current Galaxy S10, which measures up at 6.4-inches.

The camera specs are impressive too, three cameras on the back include a 48MP wide-angle lens, while the 32MP front camera takes the sharpest of selfies.

The Note 10 Lite follows suit with the same 6.7-inch screen and camera specs, but it also comes with the bonus of the vaunted Samsung S-Pen, so if you’re into using a stylus to jot notes and navigate through presentations this will be the device for you.

DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics IT & Mobile Communications Division said, “The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices have met consumer wants and demands around the world. These devices represent our continuous effort to deliver industry leading innovations, from performance and power to intelligence and services. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience.”

The prices of these new smartphones hasn’t been revealed yet, but as soon as we find out we’ll let you know.

Samsung also showed off some more exciting products for tech lovers. Led by a stunning 8K OLED TV that boasts an incredibly slender design, built in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and of course that all important premium 8K picture quality that really is on another level to anything we've seen in home entertainment so far.

2020-Samsung-QLED-8K-Q950 02

It’s an exciting time for Samsung as the Galaxy S11 is only a month away from its big reveal. The next Samsung Unpacked event has been set for the 11th February, and word is there may be a few devices on show - maybe even a new iteration of the Galaxy Fold.

Check out our best Samsung Galaxy deals.

Read next

Ray Ali

06 January 2020
Category: News
Tagged: samsung

