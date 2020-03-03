Buy an Honor 9X, get a free Honor Band 5

Honor has an unmissable deal available at the moment - buy the excellent Honor 9X smartphone and get an Honor Band 5 fitness band absolutely free.

The Honor 9X has already established itself as an impressive smartphone. With a 6.59-inch display it's great for viewing content. It’s got a 48MP camera for detailed photos, and its pop-up 16MP camera takes brilliant selfies. You can pick it up in two eye-catching colours - Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. It’s got a big, powerful battery that lasts all day and with expandable storage space up to 512 GB, you’ll have plenty of space for all your content.

Want to know more about the Honor 9X? Check out our in-depth review

And now is certainly a great time to grab the Honor 9X, because you’ll get a free Honor Band 5 completely free.

Stay on top of your fitness goals with Honor’s excellent fitness band. With a huge 14 days of standby use from a single charge, and 6 days of 24/7 heart rate tracking, the Honor Band 5 stays with you all day everyday.

From personalised fitness recommendations, to detailed running planners, you can make sure you’re getting the most from your workouts. And with data for heart rate, workout time, distance, stride frequency, speed, calories, and aerobic/anaerobic results included, your work-out planning just got a lot more in depth.

The Honor Band 5 also doubles up as a sleep monitor, so you can make sure you’re getting the most from your health during the day and the night. Track your sleep patterns to ensure you’re getting a great night’s sleep to give you the energy you need for your exercise plans.

Sound good? If you want to take Honor up on this very generous deal, you need to act fast - the offer is only running until the 12th of March! To claim your free Honor Band 5, click the link below.

Buy the Honor 9X and get a free Honor Band 5