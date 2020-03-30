 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2020
  5. March
  6. EE mobile traffic surges for Boris Johnson's daily briefing

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

EE mobile traffic surges for Boris Johnson's daily briefing

30 March 2020
Network reports huge increase in usage for the PM’s updates.
shutterstock 484938517

A huge number of people around the UK are using their mobile phones to watch Boris Johnson’s daily Coronavirus briefings. EE has reported that data usage on the network has more than doubled during the Prime Minister’s daily 5pm briefings.

Last Monday, Boris Johnson set a later update at 8.30pm to announce stringent ‘lockdown’ measures, and usage on EE surged by more than 5 times, compared to just one hour before.

EE pm

With social distancing measures meaning people are staying at home, day to day lives have changed, and the way people are using their smartphones has changed too.

From staying in touch with friends to exercising and keeping informed and entertained, our routines have shifted and this can be seen in the way mobile data usage has changed.

EE has revealed that app use on its devices has shifted too. For one, with gyms and leisure centres closed people are exercising on their own outdoors, with the Garmin app showing increases in outdoor activities such as cycling and running. And with people staying indoors, apps related to going out and getting around such as Google Apps and Uber have seen their usage dip.

One of the apps that’s seen the most increase is the messaging app WhatsApp. Connecting with friends and family digitally is currently more important than ever as many face social isolation and social distancing means meeting up and face to face chats are currently not an option.

ee whatsapp

EE has shown that data use on WhatsApp has doubled when compared to a typical pre-Coronavirus week.

Another app that’s seen a huge surge is TikTok. The increasingly-popular site has seen 20% more traffic than typical weeks and this shows that people are using their smartphones for lighthearted entertainment much more than before.

Read next

Ray Ali

30 March 2020
Category: News
Tagged: ee

You may also like

Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

The best places to buy an iPhone 11 today.

features - 22 April 2021
How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

See what your network is offering to help you during COVID-19.

guides - 12 April 2021
Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

We take a look at how much UK providers charge for using your phone outside the EU.

guides - 12 April 2021
EE reveals iPhone 12 deals

EE reveals iPhone 12 deals

Available right now.

news - 23 October 2020
How can I get a free streaming service with my mobile phone contract?

How can I get a free streaming service with my mobile phone contract?

Find out if your favourite service is available as an add on.

features - 17 March 2020

Latest news:

back to top