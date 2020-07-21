Apple’s new emojis revealed

Emojis have changed the way we text, these fun little symbols have had a huge impact on the way people communicate. To commemorate World Emoji Day, Apple has given a special preview of some of the new emoji that will soon be available to use on Apple devices.

Anyone with an iPhone or iPad can expect a new wave of emojis to come with iOS 14, and the Emojipedia blog has revealed 13 of these new emojis.

It’s an interesting selection, with the long extinct dodo making an appearance, as well as a masked ninja and a boomerang.

The 13 that have been previewed are:

Dodo

Nesting dolls

Piñata

Tamale

Pinched fingers

Boomerang

Ninja

Coin

Anatomical heart

Beaver

Transgender symbol

Bubble tea

Lungs

There’s more to come though, as the full list is said to contain 117 new emojis.

Here at Uswitch we conducted some research to find out more about people’s attitudes to emojis, how they’re used, and who uses them.

The Language of Love study collected data from 2000 men and women around the country to see how emoji use differs. One of the main findings was that the people mainly use emojis when they’re feeling cheeky, annoyed or in response to something funny,

Interestingly, 56% of women use emojis every day compared to 35% of men.

When it comes to new emojis, categories that people would like to see more of include animals, body types and landmarks.

The addition of a transgender symbol in the new list is a good sign for people who would like to see more inclusion and diversity in emojis.

Rehan Ali, mobile expert at Uswitch.com comments: “It's clear that emojis have become a huge part of our culture and the way we communicate, whether we’re chatting with mates, or sending messages to our loved ones.”

“Whatever smartphone you own, there is always a debate about which emojis are your favourite and what the underlying meaning of certain symbols might be.”

“Our research also shows that there’s still a way to go when it comes to emoji diversity. Smartphone users want variety and inclusivity with the emojis they send, and that includes a greater selection of body shapes and skin tones.”