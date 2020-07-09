UK government greenlights 67 holiday destinations

In long awaited news, the UK government and foreign office has officially lifted the ban that restricted international travel for Brits during Coronavirus. A total of 67 destinations have now given the greenlight.

This means that people can now travel overseas to places like Spain, France, Germany, Greece and Italy to visit family and loved ones, or even just to go on holiday.

Crucially, anyone who visits one of the listed countries will not have to quarantine upon return to the UK. This makes them a very attractive prospect for anyone interested in going overseas.

But what about using your mobile phone overseas? Are roaming charges the same?

When you’re getting set for an overseas holiday abroad, it’s really important to make sure you’re fully aware of any roaming charges your mobile provider might charge. At the moment, roaming whilst in EU countries does not incur any extra costs.

However, if you’re travelling outside of the EU you may be looking at some roaming costs. Different networks have different roaming plans, depending on where you’re travelling to you might find that you don't have to pay extra at all, or perhaps you just need to buy a certain add on.

Being able to get online with your phone is really useful when you’re abroad. Aside from communicating, you can get around with maps, find destination guides on the web and even use translating tools to get over any language differences. So the last thing you want is not being able to connect, or coming home to get a big and unexpected roaming bill.

And considering how easy it is to get through your data when you’re uploading your sightseeing pics to social media and relaxing by the hotel pool and streaming videos, you should always be aware of how much it’s all costing you.

Don’t forget to use Wi-Fi wherever you can too, as this can save a lot. Hotels will almost always have Wi-Fi you can connect to, and it’s always a good shout to ask in cafes, restaurants, bars and other leisure hotspots.

Luckily, here at Uswitch we’ve already done the hard work and have compiled a handy roaming guide that you can use to see how much you can expect to pay to use your phone overseas, whatever network you're on.

Check out our guide on roaming and using your phone overseas

Rehan Ali, one of our mobiles experts here at Uswitch, said: “The Government’s traffic light system for the 67 destinations offers a lifeline to millions of would-be holidaymakers. Though there is still a complicated road to walk when it comes to navigating the new rules.

“When planning a holiday abroad, it’s always worth investigating if you will face any extra roaming charges to use your mobile at your destination. For the many EU countries on this list, the good news is that you won’t have to pay extra to use your phone on holiday."

“Outside the EU, the threat of roaming charges is a different story. While many networks offer a similar arrangement to your current plans at home, some destinations may incur significantly higher rates for data, texting and calls. This could leave holidaymakers at risk of mobile bill shock on their return."

“During lockdown we've all got used to browsing the internet using our home broadband, so be conscious of how much mobile data you’re using when you’re away and make sure you don’t go over your limit."

“A hefty phone bill can dampen the restful feeling of a break in the sun, so before travelling, check your network’s roaming charges to ensure you’re familiar with your contract allowances. Forgetting to do so could mean a memorable break for the wrong reasons.”