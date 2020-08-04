Google reveals the Pixel 4a

Google has revealed its latest smartphone, the Pixel 4a, and it looks to be an exciting device, not just for the specs but also the price point.

Set to sell for £349, the Google Pixel 4a is storming into the mid-range market and could be seen as a direct competitor to the iPhone SE - and for £50 less than Apple’s 2020 release.

At such an attractive price the Google Pixel 4a’s specs are pretty impressive.

The Pixel 4a’s 12MP camera is the same as we previously saw on the Pixel 3, 3A, and Pixel 4 - all devices that were lauded for their superb cameras. The Pixel 4a delivers that same photographic quality that is up there with some of the best phone cameras available.

The screen is looking good too, with a 5.8-inch 1080p OLED display. It’s not a huge handset but it’s bigger than the iPhone SE so fits into the medium-sized bracket. In what might be a welcome move for many, Google has opted to keep a headphone jack on the Pixel 4a - not something you see on smartphones these days, although it does not ship with any headphones.

Another important feature on the Google Pixel 4a is that it comes with 128GB of storage, twice as much as the entry-level iPhone SE.

The specs for the Google Pixel 4a include:

5.81-inch OLED display

3,140mAh battery

128GB storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

12.2MP rear camera

1080p video recording ar at 30, 60, or 120fps

8MP front camera

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

USB-C charging with 18W charger

Ru Bhikha, one of our resident mobiles experts here at Uswitch.com, said: “As the price of premium handsets has shot into orbit, smartphone manufacturers have had to become ever more inventive in their efforts to bring costs back down to Earth.

“The £349 Google Pixel 4a is the latest entry to the mid-tier market, joining handsets like the 2020 iPhone SE, Samsung A10 and OnePlus Nord that offer top-end features at more affordable prices.

“Modern smartphone fans might recoil in horror at the idea of just one 12.2MP rear-facing lens, but Google’s tech wizardry means that Pixel cameras always punch above their weight.

“At 5.81 inches, the display is larger than the iPhone SE’s 4.7 inches, but smaller than the Galaxy A10’s 6.2-inch screen found at the top end of the market.

“If you don’t need to have a cutting-edge device, the new breed of mid-range handsets like the Pixel 4a offers great value for money.”

As mentioned, the Google Pixel 4a will retail for £349, and while an exact release date has not yet been revealed, it's expected to ship in the coming months. You can sign up to join the official waiting list now.

With cheap iPhone SE deals proving to be a big hit after the smartphone’s release earlier this year and the recent OnePlus Nord receiving rave reviews, could we be approaching a golden era of cheaper smartphones?