Vodafone’s Annual Upgrade Promise gets you a new iPhone every year

Vodafone has launched its exciting Annual Upgrade Promise offer, which gives anyone who buys a new iPhone the option of trading in their handset and upgrading to the latest iPhone after 12 months.

This is great news for Apple fans who have the new iPhone release date marked in their calendars, as it represents an affordable way of getting the latest iPhone every year.

The offer is valid on sign ups to a Vodafone contract on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE. You’re not even restricted to certain plans, as long as you get one of those iPhones on any Vodafone pay monthly plan you will be eligible for the early upgrade.

Getting an iPhone on Vodafone comes with a lot more perks too. Apple iPhones can be bought on Vodafone’s unlimited data plans, giving customers a plan that has no data restrictions. So that’s as much streaming, surfing and social posting as you like.

Vodafone’s current summer data deals also give customers who get an iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max or iPhone SE double data, so an iPhone SE 24GB plan turns into a 48GB plan for only £39 a month.

You need to be quick to grab a summer data deal though, as the offer is only running until the 3rd of September. Double data iPhone deals will also qualify for the early upgrade offer.

And if you sign up to a Vodafone plan and add insurance, you’ll automatically get AppleCare Services included, as well as a 24 month warranty.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK said: “Our Annual Upgrade promise lets our customers have the latest iPhone every year without prohibitive upgrade fees. Combine this promise with our market-leading unlimited data plans, unbeatable roaming and Very Me rewards, all on the UK’s best mobile data network and Vodafone sets the benchmark for Apple lovers looking for a great deal.”