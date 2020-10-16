Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2020
  5. October
  6. EE reveals iPhone 12 deals

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

EE reveals iPhone 12 deals

16 October 2020 Last updated: 23 October 2020
Available right now.
iPhone 12 hero image green

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now officially available, and EE has revealed its deals offers for Apple’s latest must-have smartphones.

iPhone 12

EE’s deals start off at £49 per month for the iPhone 12, but you need to trade in your old phone to get this price. Without a trade-in, deals start from £63 a month.

The iPhone 12 is also available on the EE Full Works plan, which, for £77 per month and £30 upfront, gets you inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and uncapped and unlimited mobile data.

iPhone 12 Pro

For the iPhone 12 Pro, you’re looking at £69 a month for the cheapest deal on EE, which goes down to £61 if you trade in.

If you want to sign up to the iPhone 12 Full Works plan then for £87 per month and £30 upfront you’ll also get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and unlimited mobile data.

Both phones come with a range of data options from 10GB to 100GB to unlimited data.

You’ll also get 24 months of the BT Sport App which is a great feature for sports fans, as well as the option to Upgrade Anytime, which means you can upgrade your phone whenever you want.

Depending on your plan you may also get the option of adding a Smart Benefit, which includes add ons like Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and EE’s extended roaming plan, Roam Further.

Signing up to EE also gets you a range of benefits such as EE’s smart number technology which lets you extend your phone number to five other devices such as laptops or tablets.

Your calls will also be clear thanks to Enhanced HD Voice. And with Wi-Fi Calling now included on every pay monthly smartphone plan, you can make calls in places you never could before - like on the London Underground.

Want to the latest iPhone? Check out all our best iPhone 12 deals.

Prefer to go large? Take a look at our best iPhone 12 Pro deals.

Read next

Ray Ali

16 October 2020 Last updated: 23 October 2020
Category: News
Tagged: iphone, iphone 12, ee, apple

You may also like

How do I transfer my data from Android to iPhone?

How do I transfer my data from Android to iPhone?

Our step-by-guide makes it simple to switch.

guides - 13 July 2023
iPhone 12 buyer’s guide

iPhone 12 buyer’s guide

We'll talk you through our pick of the best iPhone 12 deals.

guides - 06 February 2023
Best iPhones 2022: Which iPhone should I buy?

Best iPhones 2022: Which iPhone should I buy?

Want an Apple phone? We'll help you get the best iPhone for you.

guides - 02 February 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023
The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

It’s time to announce the best in mobiles.

news - 14 September 2023
EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE Launches Full Works Plan

The ultimate package for fans of all things Apple.

news - 02 August 2023

Latest news:

back to top