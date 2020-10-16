EE reveals iPhone 12 deals

The new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now officially available, and EE has revealed its deals offers for Apple’s latest must-have smartphones.

iPhone 12

EE’s deals start off at £49 per month for the iPhone 12, but you need to trade in your old phone to get this price. Without a trade-in, deals start from £63 a month.

The iPhone 12 is also available on the EE Full Works plan, which, for £77 per month and £30 upfront, gets you inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and uncapped and unlimited mobile data.

iPhone 12 Pro

For the iPhone 12 Pro, you’re looking at £69 a month for the cheapest deal on EE, which goes down to £61 if you trade in.

If you want to sign up to the iPhone 12 Full Works plan then for £87 per month and £30 upfront you’ll also get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and unlimited mobile data.

Both phones come with a range of data options from 10GB to 100GB to unlimited data.

You’ll also get 24 months of the BT Sport App which is a great feature for sports fans, as well as the option to Upgrade Anytime, which means you can upgrade your phone whenever you want.

Depending on your plan you may also get the option of adding a Smart Benefit, which includes add ons like Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and EE’s extended roaming plan, Roam Further.

Signing up to EE also gets you a range of benefits such as EE’s smart number technology which lets you extend your phone number to five other devices such as laptops or tablets.

Your calls will also be clear thanks to Enhanced HD Voice. And with Wi-Fi Calling now included on every pay monthly smartphone plan, you can make calls in places you never could before - like on the London Underground.

