Three keeps you connected with cheaper overseas calling

09 October 2020
Affordable rates to 55 countries.
using your mobile on public Wi-Fi

At some point or another most people have had to dial a pricey international number. Whether it’s to do a spot of business or just to chat with a friend during these difficult times, the bill is never a nice read.

Now, Three is looking to take the strain off the wallet. That’s assuming your wallet has paid for a pay monthly plan.

The company has announced two new international add-ons designed to allow someone from the UK to call their friends, family or business associates from around the world.

Customers have the choice of either the ‘call Abroad 100’ option or Call Abroad Unlimited.

The former provides 100 minutes of calls to foreign landlines or mobile phones. If that doesn’t do the job then Call Abroad Unlimited allows exactly what the name suggests. Punters can call landlines and mobiles on an unlimited basis.

The network is offering this as an add-on for those on a contract. The plans cost £5 for the 100 minutes and £10 for the unlimited variant.

As a flexible add-on it can be cancelled at any time.This means that a person can keep in touch with the people they care about, without having to worry about committing to another hefty long-term contract.

The new plans include cheap communication to 55 countries from around the globe. The new initiative encompasses China, India, Poland, Australia, and the USA.

According to a company press release: “Call Abroad Add-ons are available to Three’s Pay Monthly customers by visiting the My3 app, Three.co.uk or call 333 for free from their mobile. For Three Means Business customers, call 337 for free from their mobile”.

Unfortunately, for pay-as-you-go customers the deal isn’t yet available to them and their device.

Find out more about international roaming and overseas calls.

Joe McIndoe

09 October 2020
Category: News

