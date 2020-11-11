Fonehouse’s competition to get your phone bill paid for 20 years

Fonehouse is running a fantastic competition in honour of Black Friday. One lucky winner will get their phone bill paid for them for the next 20 years. The competition comes as part of Fonehouse’s #TGIBF campaign to celebrate Black Friday.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is sign up for a new phone deal through Fonehouse before 30 November 2020. Sim only deals are not eligible.

The winner must remain in business with Fonehouse during the 20-year period. Disconnecting or seeking an upgrade from another company will invalidate the deal.

Speaking about the grand prize, Fonehouse CEO, Ben Branson, said: “We’re excited to launch our ‘no mobile bill for 20 years’ campaign alongside our Price Promise and some exclusive Black Friday deals.”

As you might expect, there are a few strings attached to the competition. Winners will have the bill financially covered for 20 years and only up to £40.

Contestants must be 18 or over and be a UK resident. If a customer changes their mind after making an eligible purchase and makes a return, their prize entry will be withdrawn.

The competition comes as part of the retailer’s Thank Goodness It’s Black Friday campaign and potential customers can track the hashtag #TGIBF for the latest deals. Fonehouse’s social channels include Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For those bargain hunters out there, you’ll be pleased to know the company has a special promise for you. In a press release to promote the festivities Fonehouse promised “If customers find a cheaper deal over the Black Friday period, Fonehouse will refund the difference!”

To enter the competition, simply sign up to a Fonehouse deal.

