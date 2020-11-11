Your cookie preferences

Fonehouse’s competition to get your phone bill paid for 20 years

11 November 2020
Fancy not paying your phone bill for the next 20 years? Well now’s your chance.
shutterstock 1295920903

Fonehouse is running a fantastic competition in honour of Black Friday. One lucky winner will get their phone bill paid for them for the next 20 years. The competition comes as part of Fonehouse’s #TGIBF campaign to celebrate Black Friday.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is sign up for a new phone deal through Fonehouse before 30 November 2020. Sim only deals are not eligible.

The winner must remain in business with Fonehouse during the 20-year period. Disconnecting or seeking an upgrade from another company will invalidate the deal.

Speaking about the grand prize, Fonehouse CEO, Ben Branson, said: “We’re excited to launch our ‘no mobile bill for 20 years’ campaign alongside our Price Promise and some exclusive Black Friday deals.”

As you might expect, there are a few strings attached to the competition. Winners will have the bill financially covered for 20 years and only up to £40.

Contestants must be 18 or over and be a UK resident. If a customer changes their mind after making an eligible purchase and makes a return, their prize entry will be withdrawn.

The competition comes as part of the retailer’s Thank Goodness It’s Black Friday campaign and potential customers can track the hashtag #TGIBF for the latest deals. Fonehouse’s social channels include Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For those bargain hunters out there, you’ll be pleased to know the company has a special promise for you. In a press release to promote the festivities Fonehouse promised “If customers find a cheaper deal over the Black Friday period, Fonehouse will refund the difference!”

To enter the competition, simply sign up to a Fonehouse deal.

Shop Fonehouse deals

Black Friday is on 27 November 2020 and we’ll have loads of great Black Friday phone offers here at Uswitch.

Keep up to date with our best Black Friday offers.

Joe McIndoe

11 November 2020
Category: News

