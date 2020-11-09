VOXI launches new tariff to help job seekers affected by lockdown

Mobile network VOXI is aiming to help people who've lost their job during lockdown to stay connected with their loved ones. Its fantastic £10 a month deal comes with unlimited data along with calls and texts for up to 6 months.

And because VOXI is owned by Vodafone, you’ll be able to benefit from Vodafone’s extensive coverage and fast speeds. You’ll even be able to use 5G internet for no extra cost, provided you have access to 5G coverage and a 5G-compatible device.

This deal normally costs £35 a month, meaning that anyone currently looking for a job can get a whopping 70% discount on this tariff.

Anyone claiming Jobseekers Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or employment based Universal Credit is entitled to sign up to the plan. And even better, like all of VOXI’s plans, there’s no credit check and you don’t have to sign a contract.

To sign up, you’ll need proof that you’re currently in receipt of job seeking benefits. So, VOXI has stated you’ll need to upload either an image of your Universal Credit statement or a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions.

In a statement, Vodafone CEO Nick Jeffery said: “We want to provide financial relief to those people most in need at this incredibly difficult time. And we want to make sure those people keep connected, because we know how vital that is – vital to finding new work, and vital to good mental health.

“If you can’t afford your current plan, or you know someone who is struggling, we can help.”

The news comes in addition to Vodafone’s efforts to reward NHS workers on its network with unlimited data. This previously offered perk has been extended until January 31, 2021.

Rehan Ali, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said, “With this deal Voxi has shown its consumer champion credentials, helping people who have found themselves out of work as a result of the pandemic. And by offering an unlimited data deal for £10 a month, they are really an outlier in terms of value.

“However, there are a few things to check before upping and leaving your current provider. First it pays to check that you are currently out of contract, because if you aren't, you may have to pay a fee to leave your existing contract early. It is also really important that you check the signal strength where you will be using your phone whenever you switch networks. You can do this by visiting your new providers network coverage maps, and entering your postcode. And remember to check indoor and outdoor coverage, as they could differ.

“If you have performed all the checks and are happy that this deal meets your requirements, then you can use the text to switch service to start the process of switching. Finally, it is worth noting that after the six month period, the deal will revert back to the standard 6GB a month data deal, so set yourself a reminder to consider your options closer to the time.”

For those wishing to claim the offer, they should head to VOXI’s website.

