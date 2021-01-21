Samsung has revealed its new series of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S21 range - and they’re out now.

At Samsung Unpacked, the tech giant unveiled three new smartphones to get mobile phone fans around the world buzzing. This year, we are being treated to the standard Galaxy S21, the bigger Galaxy S21 Plus, and the even better Galaxy S21 Ultra.

We’ve already given you a detailed look at the three phones in our comprehensive guide, so you can find everything you need to know about the smartphones here. But if you want the lowdown on deals, you’ve come to the right place.

You’ll be able to find deals for the Samsung Galaxy S21 range on all networks. But if you’re looking to pick one up on O2, we’ve found all the deals you need.

Take a look at our best Samsung S21 O2 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra O2 deals

O2 unlimited data deals

This O2 S21 Ultra deal will give you unlimited data to play with for £63 a month and just £59.99 to pay upfront.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with unlimited data on O2

Want to pay less each month? This O2 deal gets you the same unlimited amount of data for just £37 a month. But you will have to pay an upfront cost of £499.

Get this unlimited data O2 deal for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 O2 deals

If the S21 Ultra is a bit too much, the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 is just the thing. It’s smaller and more affordable, but still a spectacular smartphone. Let’s take a look at some great S21 O2 deals.

O2 data deals

You can get the Galaxy S21 with unlimited data on O2 for £55 per month and with nothing to pay upfront.

Get the Galaxy S21 with unlimited data on O2 today

If you don’t need unlimited data, you can cut the monthly cost down to just £26 and still get 30GB of data to play with. This deal does come with a £319 upfront payment.

Get this 30GB data deal for the Galaxy S21

Or for something in between, go for this deal of 120GB of data for £41 a month and just £69 upfront.

Snap up the Galaxy S21 with 120GB of data

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus O2 deals

If the Ultra is too much but the standard is too little, go for the Plus. The middle entry of the S21 range has a big screen and great specs to match.

And you can get it on a great unlimited data deal for just £57 a month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get the S21 Plus with unlimited data on O2

Or opt for this 45GB data deal instead and cut the monthly cost to just £27 a month, although you will have to pay £489 upfront.

Get the Galaxy S21 Plus with 45GB of data on O2

Want new headphones too? Well some of these deals even come with free Galaxy Buds headphones, so pre-order your new Samsung today.