One in four people receive scam texts every day

Scammers are increasingly using mobile phones in an attempt to con people out of their money. A recent YouGov survey has revealed that up to one in four people receive a scam text every day.

Troublingly, older people who might not be as tech-savvy as the younger generation seem to be being targeted even more frequently. The YouGov survey states that almost a third of all over 65s get daily contact from would-be scammers.

Around 22% of 25-to-49-year-olds who took part in the survey claimed they receive a phone call, text message or email from scammers every day. This rose to 31% of over 65s also saying they receive some sort of scam contact on a daily basis.

Around 39% of all age groups said they have to deal with scam attempts at least once a week.

A further 17% get scam texts or calls once a month, 11% every few months, and 4% once a year.

Out of the respondents 11% said they know a family member who fell for a scam and 10% know a good friend who’s been duped. Also, 8% said they’ve fallen for a scam themselves.

Scam messages come in a number of different forms. From deliveries needing a small payment or promises of cheap mobile phone upgrade, to alarming claims of HMRC debts, scammers have a range of tactics to trick consumers.

Organisations like Action Fraud are constantly on the lookout for new scams and are keen for the public to report any scams that may have come across.

⚠️Over 300 victims have reported falling victim to a scam that involves the impersonation of mobile network providers and the lure of heavily discounted mobile upgrades.



For more info, visit: https://t.co/6PhatzMefc pic.twitter.com/qeiQdfsG49 — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) June 8, 2021

With so many scams in circulation, it’s not easy to stay on top of them. For more information as well as useful tips to keep you one step ahead of the criminals, check out our mobile phone scam guide.