EE iPhone 13 deals

17 September 2021 Last updated: 24 September 2021
The iPhone 13 range is now available on EE.
iPhone 13 screen on hero image

The new iPhone 13 range is officially available, and EE has revealed its offers for Apple’s latest and greatest smartphones.

Cinematic video recording, macro photography, 120Hz refresh rate, the new A15 Bionic chip - these are some of the features that make the new iPhone 13 range another sure-fire hit for Apple. This year, we have four smartphones to choose from: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

EE’s deals start off at £49 per month for the standard iPhone 13, with an upfront charge of £80.

The iPhone 13 mini, the smallest member of the iPhone 13 family, is a little bit cheaper - prices start at £45 per month and an upfront charge of £80.

If you want the premium option, the iPhone 13 Pro is for you. Pick up this spectacular smartphone on an EE pre-order deal from just £57 a month and £100 to pay upfront.

Finally, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest smartphone in the lineup with a huge 6.7-inch screen, and EE’s pre-order deals start from £63 a month and a one-off £100 upfront payment.

There are a range of data options available, so depending on how much you need (and how much you’re willing to spend) you have a number of options from 4GB to 100GB to unlimited GB!

Those are the starting prices, but if you want to get more Apple-goodness you can opt for a Full Works plan, which includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and unlimited mobile data.

EE’s excellent price plans also give you more great add-ons to consider in the shape of its Smart Benefits. Sports fans will love BT Ultimate which gives you access to a host of sporting action including Premier League football. Upgrade Anytime gives you the option of upgrading your handset whenever you want, and Roam Abroad is excellent if you’re planning on travelling abroad.

Ray Ali

17 September 2021 Last updated: 24 September 2021
Category: News

