Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

  1. Uswitch.com
  3. News
  4. 2021
  5. September
  6. Sky Mobile launches iPhone 13 deals

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Sky Mobile launches iPhone 13 deals

21 September 2021 Last updated: 24 September 2021
Get your new iPhone 13 today.
iphone13 grab

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of smartphones has officially been revealed, and it’s time to get an early deal on the latest and greatest iPhones.

Sky Mobile, Uswitch Pay Monthly Network of the Year, has already got some excellent deals available for all four new iPhones - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Macro photography, Cinematic video recording, the new A15 Bionic chip, 120Hz refresh rate - these features and more make the iPhone 13 another fantastic new upgrade from Apple. And with four iPhones in the range, there’s something for everyone.

Sky’s deals start off at £27 per month for the standard iPhone 13, with nothing to pay upfront on a 36-month contract.

The pocket-sized iPhone 13 mini starts off at even less - you can get it for just £24 per month with nothing to pay upfront if you sign up to a 36-month contract.

If you’re after more of a premium smartphone, pick up the impressive iPhone 13 Pro on Sky Mobile. If you sign up for a 36-month contract you’ll pay just £33 a month - and nothing upfront!

Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s latest super-sized smartphone, and Sky Mobile has a selection of pre-order offers live, and they start at just £37 with nothing upfront, providing you sign up for 36-months.

All 36-month contracts give the options of an upgrade after 24 months.

Sky Mobile also has a great selection of benefits that sweeten any deal you sign up for.

From rolling over unused data and storing it for up to three years to allowing data-free streaming of Sky TV channels, there are plenty of reasons to get an iPhone 13 on Sky Mobile. Sky Mobile plans are flexible too, so you can adjust your data allowance as you go along.

For more deals check out our iPhone 13 buyers guide

Read next

Ray Ali

21 September 2021 Last updated: 24 September 2021
Category: News

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is sure to be one of the best phones of the year.

news - 14 September 2023
The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

The 2023 Uswitch Telecoms Awards

It’s time to announce the best in mobiles.

news - 14 September 2023
EE Launches Full Works Plan

EE Launches Full Works Plan

The ultimate package for fans of all things Apple.

news - 02 August 2023
Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Are you in or out? End of contract notification rollout begins

Mobile networks obligated to notify you when your contract's running out.

news - 02 August 2023
Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Is your mobile out of contract? You could save £300 a year

Now’s the time to switch, thanks to the biggest ever SIM only sale.

news - 07 February 2023
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 and get double the storage

Save up to £150: 512GB for the price of 256GB.

news - 07 February 2023

Latest news:

back to top