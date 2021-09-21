Sky Mobile launches iPhone 13 deals

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of smartphones has officially been revealed, and it’s time to get an early deal on the latest and greatest iPhones.

Sky Mobile, Uswitch Pay Monthly Network of the Year, has already got some excellent deals available for all four new iPhones - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Macro photography, Cinematic video recording, the new A15 Bionic chip, 120Hz refresh rate - these features and more make the iPhone 13 another fantastic new upgrade from Apple. And with four iPhones in the range, there’s something for everyone.

Sky’s deals start off at £27 per month for the standard iPhone 13, with nothing to pay upfront on a 36-month contract.

The pocket-sized iPhone 13 mini starts off at even less - you can get it for just £24 per month with nothing to pay upfront if you sign up to a 36-month contract.

If you’re after more of a premium smartphone, pick up the impressive iPhone 13 Pro on Sky Mobile. If you sign up for a 36-month contract you’ll pay just £33 a month - and nothing upfront!

Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s latest super-sized smartphone, and Sky Mobile has a selection of pre-order offers live, and they start at just £37 with nothing upfront, providing you sign up for 36-months.

All 36-month contracts give the options of an upgrade after 24 months.

Sky Mobile also has a great selection of benefits that sweeten any deal you sign up for.

From rolling over unused data and storing it for up to three years to allowing data-free streaming of Sky TV channels, there are plenty of reasons to get an iPhone 13 on Sky Mobile. Sky Mobile plans are flexible too, so you can adjust your data allowance as you go along.

For more deals check out our iPhone 13 buyers guide