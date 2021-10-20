Google launches the new Pixel with a fresh look and super specs

Google has revealed its brand new flagship smartphones - the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Intended as direct competition to Samsung and Apple’s top smartphones, Google’s new Pixel smartphones boast an impressive array of specs - especially in the camera department.

The new Pixel 6 series phones also put an emphasis on Google's AI tech, which the tech giant suggests will give these new devices the edge over its competitors.

Showing off the new handsets at a special Google launch event, the Pixel 6 was revealed to have a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED display. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro takes that same OLED screen tech and puts it on a larger 6.7-inch display, complete with enhanced 120hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, both devices impress with a powerful 50MP main camera partnered by a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro goes further with the inclusion of a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. The Pro also has a 11MP selfie camera, while the regular Pixel 6 has a 6MP selfie camera.

The cameras include some exciting new features, such as motion mode. This combines a number of photos and senses moving objects from still ones to remove blur from faces. You can also use it to add fancy blur effects.

Elsewhere, there is a picture eraser tool that can remove objects, shadows or even people from photos.

These features are all down to the new Google Tensor chip powering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Built for machine learning, the Tensor chip will enhance a range of Google features such as Google Assistant, Google Lens, and picture editing features.

Bucking the trend of recent premium smartphones’ ‘boxy’ camera housing, the Pixel 6 series has its cameras in a sleek ‘wraparound’ strip going across the top of the Pixel’s back. And moving away from facial recognition unlocking, Google has placed a fingerprint scanner underneath the Pixel 6 display. Both phones are also IP68-rated water and dust resistant.

The standard model Pixel 6 packs a 4600mAh battery with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The Pixel 6 Pro steps things up with a 5000mAh battery, 12GB RAM and either 128GB or 512GB of storage.

Pricewise, the Pixel 6 starts at £599, and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at £849. Both phones are available to pre-order now and are expected to start shipping out on 28 October.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert here at Uswitch, said: “In a world where every smartphone looks the same, the Pixel 6 dares to try a different design and houses its camera setup in what looks like wraparound shades.

“The Pixel range’s camera always punched above its weight, but it’s had another upgrade here as the arms race gripping smartphone photography continues. Google even made the bold claim that this is the most advanced smartphone camera in the world.

“Both the standard and Pro versions of the Pixel 6 feature a 50MP main sensor - a big step up from the iPhone 13 Pro’s 12MP offering, and most likely improving the camera’s low-light performance.

“The Pixel 6 Pro also has a 48MP telephoto lens with a 4x zoom that is boosted by Google’s Super Res Zoom feature, which captures multiple frames to get extra detail from pictures.

“Another neat feature is Magic Eraser - a Photoshop-like tool that allows you to remove unwanted elements from your pictures on the go.

“The Pixel 6 should be a slick device thanks to Google’s new Tensor SoC chip that aims to take on Apple’s in-house A-series processor.

“Google continues to deliver great value for money with the budget-friendly standard option alongside the more premium Pixel 6 Pro which both cost less than Apple’s premium handsets.

“With mid-range manufacturers like Xiaomi and Honor growing ever more popular in Europe, keeping prices accessible is a shrewd business move.

“Google’s deep pockets mean that it can offer high spec devices for reasonable prices, all of which means its phones should be well-suited to compete for pride of place in consumers’ pockets.”