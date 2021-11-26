Black Friday O2 deals

O2’s Black Friday deals are live, and now’s the time to get that smartphone you’ve had your eye on all year. You can get reduced pay-monthly plans on all sorts of smartphones - the latest iPhone 13, the best Samsung Galaxy handsets and earlier models like the iPhone 11. Whatever you’re looking for, Black Friday is the best time to buy.

Check out our best O2 Black Friday deals.

O2 Black Friday iPhone deals

Apple smartphones are always in high demand and Apple rarely holds sales itself. So Black Friday represents one of the only times of the year when you can get a discount on a brand new iPhone. O2 has a range of deals on Apple iPhones so take a look and see if you can find the ideal deal.

O2 iPhone 13 Pro Black Friday deals

This O2 Black Friday offer is for the brand new iPhone 13 Pro, and it includes with 210GB of data for only £37 a month! Pay an additional £299 upfront and the deal is yours

O2 iPhone 13 Pro Max Black Friday deals

The huge 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max is the biggest and best iPhone 13 you can buy. This O2 Black Friday is an excellent deal - just £48 a month, £199, upfront with unlimited data included.

O2 iPhone XR Black Friday deals

Want an even cheaper iPhone? The iPhone XR is on O2 for just £26 a month with 100GB of data for only £26 a month and nothing to pay upfront this Black Friday.

O2 Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

Not everyone wants an iPhone. And if you’re more of a Samsung fan you can still get a great deal on a smartphone this Black Friday. Samsung Galaxy handsets range from premium to midrange to straight-up bargains - there’s something for everyone.

O2 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Black Friday deal

Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 5G is a premium smartphone with spectacular specs - including one of the best cameras you’ll find on any phone. Black Friday is the time to get a deal, and this O2 offer gives you 100GB data, £129 upfront cost and just £26 a month.

O2 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Black Friday deal

Don’t need the topline handset? The Galaxy S20 FE offers slightly scaled-down specs for considerably less than the regular S20. Pick it up for even less over Black Friday with this O2 deal that includes 40GB of data for just £23 a month with £49 upfront.

O2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Black Friday deal

Samsung brought folding phones back in style, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a phone unlike any other. Small, stylish and foldable. It’s an eye-catching smartphone with killer specs to back it up. This O2 Black Friday deal includes unlimited data, only £29.99 upfront and just £48 a month.

