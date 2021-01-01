 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
OnePlus
7 deals

7

    OnePlus 7

    At a glance

    • Super-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
    • Dual stereo speakers plus Dolby Atmos for superior sound
    • Fast charge powers up your phone quickly

    What has the OnePlus 7 got to offer?

    The OnePlus 7’s features include:

    • 48-megapixel main camera
    • Optical image stabilisation keeps it steady while videoing
    • Fast charge gives 80% battery life in one hour while gaming
    • Curved glass back makes it comfortable to hold
    • OxygenOS operating system optimised for OnePlus phones
    • 6.41-inch AMOLED screen
    • 8GB RAM
    • 256GB storage
    • 3,700mAh battery

    Dual camera

    The dual rear camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, meaning you can print your photos at a huge size with no drop in quality. When it’s time to turn the camera on yourself, the 16-megapixel selfie snapper takes super-sharp shots.

    Fancy taking some video? It records footage in 4K, which is four times as sharp as high definition. Plus optical image stabilisation keeps it all steady.

    Ready for the big screen

    The 6.41-inch screen is bigger than a lot of smartphones, and it uses AMOLED technology. This gives you darker blacks and whiter whites, making for a more detailed picture.

    The 19.5:9 aspect ratio is optimised for films too, eliminating the black bars above and below the picture. The result is a phone that movie buffs will love.

    A mobile powerhouse

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor partners with up to 8GB of RAM for super speedy performance. That makes it perfect for processor-intensive tasks like streaming video and playing graphically impressive games.

    Why choose the OnePlus 7 over the OnePlus 6T?

    The OnePlus 7 has a much more powerful camera than the 6T, so it’ll suit you if you take a lot of photos. It also has Dolby Atmos technology, so the audio will sound better.