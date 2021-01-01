The OnePlus 7’s features include:
The dual rear camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels, meaning you can print your photos at a huge size with no drop in quality. When it’s time to turn the camera on yourself, the 16-megapixel selfie snapper takes super-sharp shots.
Fancy taking some video? It records footage in 4K, which is four times as sharp as high definition. Plus optical image stabilisation keeps it all steady.
The 6.41-inch screen is bigger than a lot of smartphones, and it uses AMOLED technology. This gives you darker blacks and whiter whites, making for a more detailed picture.
The 19.5:9 aspect ratio is optimised for films too, eliminating the black bars above and below the picture. The result is a phone that movie buffs will love.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor partners with up to 8GB of RAM for super speedy performance. That makes it perfect for processor-intensive tasks like streaming video and playing graphically impressive games.
The OnePlus 7 has a much more powerful camera than the 6T, so it’ll suit you if you take a lot of photos. It also has Dolby Atmos technology, so the audio will sound better.