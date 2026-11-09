iPhone 18 Pro Max review: is it worth the upgrade?

You'd be forgiven for having very low expectations of Siri AI. Pre-announcement, Siri had primarily been used as two things: a timer and a music player (and not always a good one at that). Now that it's been souped-up with Google Gemini models, it's definitely an improvement - maybe not the giant leap forward Apple's marketing promised, but an improvement still.

Siri AI really shines when dealing with the small stuff. Pulling details from emails and offering to paste whatever you've just copied are the kind of touches that add convenience to the mundane. It can see what's happening on-screen and act on it, suggesting calendar events for anything it spots in your messages.

The whole thing feels less intrusive than the Galaxy AI you'll find on Samsung models, and integration with Apple-native apps is excellent. The only real downside is that support for third-party apps like WhatsApp or Deliveroo is still lacking. It's not able to search through WhatsApp chats for info or place orders just yet.

On the photo editing side of things, the new Extend and Reframe features work fairly well too. Extend pulls information from other snaps in Photos to, fairly consistently, make shots wider and add in more background detail. Reframe lets you nudge the angle of a shot after the fact, and small tweaks look convincing, but like all AI editing software, push it too far and it starts making things up.

Siri AI is still technically in beta, and things are improving, but it’s difficult to see it ever being market-leading. I asked Siri to direct me to the nearest petrol station while I was in the car, and it refused because, you guessed it, I was driving. Given I was also using Apple CarPlay, these sorts of early errors are hard to forgive in a voice assistant.

Siri AI also stumbled when I asked it to find any upcoming gigs in London where it offered up the likes of Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Lily Allen. All big names, but sadly all with no upcoming shows in London. Siri AI seemed to be recommending performances that'd happened three to four months ago.

Given the song and dance that was made about Apple Music now finding upcoming concerts for your favourite artists, it felt like a missed opportunity. Yes, it's an easy fix that'll be ironed out at some point, but it's hard not to feel let down considering that finding a gig was one of Apple's own demos for Siri AI.

What is the battery life and charging like?

I never once had to worry about charging the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Where most of us have come to accept the daily ritual of plugging phones in just before we go to bed, the iPhone 18 Pro Max freed me from said wired shackles.

Officially, Apple states you get up to 43 hours of video playback on one charge, enough to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 14 times, should you be so inclined. Under more conventional use, I went around two days without having to worry about charging. Battery health will degrade over time - my 14 Pro only sees about 6 hours of screen time before hitting the hay these days - but I'd expect the newer battery tech to hold up better over time.

The charging time is also a huge win here. The iPhone 18 Pro Max can get up to 50% battery in about 15 minutes if you're using a 60W adapter. Super handy if you need juice pronto, or you're a heavy user who's going to make use of all the A20 Pro’s power.

Price and contract deals for the iPhone 18 Pro Max

Starting from £1,299 in the UK for the 256GB model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is not cheap. In fact, it's £100 more expensive than last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max. Why? Largely because increased AI demands have been hoovering up the world's supply of memory chips, pushing component costs through the roof. Apple isn't immune to the squeeze, and has decided for better or worse that now is the right time to pass the costs on to customers.

For an iPhone 18 Pro Max contract deal, one of the better deals we've seen is with iD Mobile for £44.99 a month for 24 months, with £269 upfront and 500GB of mobile data included. The iPhone 17 Pro Max works out about £104 cheaper than the iPhone 18 Pro Max over 24 months on iD Mobile. The monthly price is the same at £44.99, so the gap comes down to the upfront cost: £165 against £269.

Prices haven’t dropped much on the 17 Pro Max, partly because of the memory chip shortage mentioned earlier. If the extras on the 18 Pro Max matter to you, that’s not a big premium. If they don’t, it’s an easy saving.

Verdict: Should you buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max?