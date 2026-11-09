iPhone 18 Pro Max review: is it worth the upgrade?

Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max good?
In a word, yes. Armed with a two-day battery life and one of the best point-and-shoot cameras out there, the iPhone 18 Pro Max packs an almighty punch, albeit at an equally almighty starting price of £1,299. This year's upgrades are felt more than seen, with the snappy A20 Pro chip, updated thermals and slick new Siri AI features giving it a noticeably more ‘Pro’ feel than last year’s model.
Should I upgrade from the iPhone 17 Pro Max?
In short, probably not. If you already own an iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gains from upgrading are modest, and it's hard to justify unless you’re an avid photographer who wants Apple’s latest and greatest. The same goes for the base iPhone 17. Last year’s models are still excellent.
For anyone upgrading from an iPhone 15 Pro or older, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is well worth your money, and you’ll feel the jump from the off. It’s also a sensible upgrade if you’re on an iPhone 16 Pro Max with poor battery health.
iPhone 18 Pro Max pros and cons
- Long battery life
Up to 43 hours of juice, plus it gets 50% charge in around 15 minutes
- Superb camera setup
Variable aperture and new Photographic Styles make for great shots straight out of the box
- Gorgeous OLED display
Bright 6.9" screen with ProMotion and a slightly smaller Dynamic Island
- Speedy A20 Pro chip with better cooling
A20 Pro chip is around 20% faster, and the new vapour chamber helps spread the extra heat
- Limited Siri AI
No native support yet for third party apps like WhatsApp or Deliveroo
- £100 price increase
UK prices start at £1,299, up from £1,199 for last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max
- Modest gains over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Hard to justify upgrading if you already own last year’s model
iPhone 18 Pro Max deals
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max key specs
- UK Price: £1,299 (256GB), £1,499 (512GB), £1,899 (1TB), £2,499 (2TB)
- Display: 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion (up to 120Hz), 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness
- Weight: 249g
- Chip: A20 Pro
- Rear cameras: 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 4x telephoto
- Front camera: 18MP Center Stage camera
- Battery life: Up to 43 hours video playback
- Build: Aluminium unibody with Ceramic Shield 2 front and Ceramic Shield back, IP68 water and dust resistance
How does the new iPhone 18 Pro Max look?
Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is more of the same, and in this case, that's a good thing. Why reinvent the wheel? The returning smooth aluminium frame and curvy edges felt so good on the iPhone 17 Pro Max there's no need to do anything drastic. The rear camera bump is unchanged from last year, as is the Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, Ceramic Shield back, button layout and full-on size of the phone.
It's a solid, familiar package, and one that feels built to last. Whereas slipping a case on was almost a given for previous stainless steel and titanium models, I'd feel much more confident leaving the iPhone 18 Pro Max as is.
You don’t need to be precious about the odd splash, either. The iPhone 18 Pro Max isn’t waterproof, but it is at least water-resistant thanks to the IP68 rating. It can survive in water up to 6 metres deep for up to 30 minutes, and can comfortably handle whatever daily life throws at it, from rain and spills to an accidental dunk in the sink.
What new colours does the iPhone 18 Pro Max come in?
The iPhone 18 Pro Max comes in four colours: Burgundy, Glacier, Black and Silver.
I don't think I'd ever go as far as to call an iPhone a work of art, but the iPhone 18 Pro Max's new Burgundy coat is probably about as close as it gets. Its deep cherry red is darker than what the product images might lead you to believe, and it's certainly more conspicuous than last year's Cosmic Orange. It won't suit everyone, but it continues a pattern of stronger, more bold colours being offered by Apple in contrast to its usual muted palette.
Should red not be your thing, you can opt for the ‘Glacier’ blue or more classic Black and Silver models. Still, in this writer's opinion, it's the Burgundy model that makes the strongest case for leaving the added protection at home.
Display: big and bright with a smaller Dynamic Island
The Pro Max is huge and takes a bit of getting used to. Coming from a non-supersized model, it slipped out of my hand more times than I'd like to admit. It was just under a week before I finally caved and accepted the 18 Pro Max demanded the attention of both my hands.
Brightness and visuals are just as stunningly gorgeous and colour-popping as they've been since the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple may be saving any big updates for the heavily rumoured 20th anniversary iPhone next year, but with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra now coming with anti-reflective coating and a privacy filter as standard, it is a little disappointing that there’s no option to add nano-texture to the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max. We know they have the tech - the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro can both be kitted out with nano-texture glass - which makes its absence here all the more frustrating.
The only significant change found on the iPhone 18 Pro Max display is the smaller Dynamic Island. You're now able to see up to three Live Activities at once, which is neat for anyone who does make the most of it. Yes, it's probably an update that the crowds will go mild for, but it does at least take us a step closer to an under-display front camera.
New camera: point-and-shoot perfection with variable aperture
For those of us in the point-and-shoot crowd, the iPhone 18 Pro Max continues to deliver crisp, clear and colourful shots. Hardware-wise, it's the same triple 48MP setup as the 17 Pro Max, with a main camera, an ultra-wide and a 4x telephoto, plus an 8x option for when you really want to get close.
Against last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max, the gains are understandably modest. Compared with my 14 Pro, though, the jump is impossible to miss. The ultra-wide has gone from 12MP to 48MP, so so there’s a lot more detail packed into every wide shot. Night shots are where the extra detail is clearest, giving brighter and cleaner shots with far less visible fuzz, especially when you zoom in.
What will most interest photographers is the iPhone 18 Pro Max's new party piece: variable aperture. In a nutshell, the lens can now open wider or narrow down, letting in more or less light depending on what you're shooting. It's all done automatically, but if you fancy playing the professional, you can pick from four settings, from f/1.48 to f/4.0. Wider is for dark settings and softer backgrounds in portraits, while narrower keeps more of the shot sharp, which helps with group photos and big views.
Does it make a huge difference? In my experience, not really, so don't expect miracles. The effect is more subtle than what you'd get on a classic DSLR, but it does help in dim light where shots come out a touch cleaner. Plus, it only works on the main camera, and if you get too close to something, the phone quietly swaps to the ultra-wide, so your settings stop mattering.
If you'd rather leave the tinkering to Apple, the revamped Photographic Styles are the easiest way to put your own stamp on a shot. There are plenty of ready-made looks to choose from, and you can add film-style grain and texture on top, which gives photos a more natural, less over-processed feel. Best of all, it's non-destructive, so you can change your mind later and switch back with ease.
There’s more to play with too, including shutter speed controls and tap-to-follow focus for video. Both are easy enough to use should you be curious, but even if you never touch any of them, you’ll get great results straight out of the box.
A20 Pro performance: pure power with great cooling
The new A20 Pro chip inside the iPhone 18 Pro Max absolutely flies. It never seemed to break a sweat, and I didn't hit a single stutter or hiccup while testing it. Benchmarks put it around 20% faster than the 17 Pro Max, which was already blazingly fast, and while you'd be hard pushed to notice it opening Instagram, it makes a difference once things get demanding. Assassin's Creed Mirage ran without a hitch, and Alien: Isolation was as terrifying as ever, though neither title quite matched its console counterpart graphically.
For a sense of just how powerful this chip is, you only have to look as far as Apple's laptops. The now £699 MacBook Neo runs on the A18 Pro, the same chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro, two generations older than the one in this phone. If a chip that old can power a laptop, the A20 Pro is probably overqualified for what most people need from their phone.
To keep all that power in check, Apple has improved internal cooling. The vapour chamber is three times the size of last year's, with heat now spread across the whole chassis to ensure there's no single scorching hot spot. Things cool down quickly once the heavy lifting is done, so you're not left holding a warm brick after a gaming session.
There were still moments when the iPhone 18 Pro Max got warm, but it wasn't the same lingering burning-a-hole-in-your-pocket feeling that previous models had. The 18 Pro Max does have the size advantage over the iPhone 18 Pro with added surface area, so the smaller 18 Pro may run a touch warmer under heavy load.
Is Siri AI any good?
You'd be forgiven for having very low expectations of Siri AI. Pre-announcement, Siri had primarily been used as two things: a timer and a music player (and not always a good one at that). Now that it's been souped-up with Google Gemini models, it's definitely an improvement - maybe not the giant leap forward Apple's marketing promised, but an improvement still.
Siri AI really shines when dealing with the small stuff. Pulling details from emails and offering to paste whatever you've just copied are the kind of touches that add convenience to the mundane. It can see what's happening on-screen and act on it, suggesting calendar events for anything it spots in your messages.
The whole thing feels less intrusive than the Galaxy AI you'll find on Samsung models, and integration with Apple-native apps is excellent. The only real downside is that support for third-party apps like WhatsApp or Deliveroo is still lacking. It's not able to search through WhatsApp chats for info or place orders just yet.
On the photo editing side of things, the new Extend and Reframe features work fairly well too. Extend pulls information from other snaps in Photos to, fairly consistently, make shots wider and add in more background detail. Reframe lets you nudge the angle of a shot after the fact, and small tweaks look convincing, but like all AI editing software, push it too far and it starts making things up.
Siri AI is still technically in beta, and things are improving, but it’s difficult to see it ever being market-leading. I asked Siri to direct me to the nearest petrol station while I was in the car, and it refused because, you guessed it, I was driving. Given I was also using Apple CarPlay, these sorts of early errors are hard to forgive in a voice assistant.
Siri AI also stumbled when I asked it to find any upcoming gigs in London where it offered up the likes of Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Lily Allen. All big names, but sadly all with no upcoming shows in London. Siri AI seemed to be recommending performances that'd happened three to four months ago.
Given the song and dance that was made about Apple Music now finding upcoming concerts for your favourite artists, it felt like a missed opportunity. Yes, it's an easy fix that'll be ironed out at some point, but it's hard not to feel let down considering that finding a gig was one of Apple's own demos for Siri AI.
What is the battery life and charging like?
I never once had to worry about charging the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Where most of us have come to accept the daily ritual of plugging phones in just before we go to bed, the iPhone 18 Pro Max freed me from said wired shackles.
Officially, Apple states you get up to 43 hours of video playback on one charge, enough to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey 14 times, should you be so inclined. Under more conventional use, I went around two days without having to worry about charging. Battery health will degrade over time - my 14 Pro only sees about 6 hours of screen time before hitting the hay these days - but I'd expect the newer battery tech to hold up better over time.
The charging time is also a huge win here. The iPhone 18 Pro Max can get up to 50% battery in about 15 minutes if you're using a 60W adapter. Super handy if you need juice pronto, or you're a heavy user who's going to make use of all the A20 Pro’s power.
Price and contract deals for the iPhone 18 Pro Max
Starting from £1,299 in the UK for the 256GB model, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is not cheap. In fact, it's £100 more expensive than last year's iPhone 17 Pro Max. Why? Largely because increased AI demands have been hoovering up the world's supply of memory chips, pushing component costs through the roof. Apple isn't immune to the squeeze, and has decided for better or worse that now is the right time to pass the costs on to customers.
For an iPhone 18 Pro Max contract deal, one of the better deals we've seen is with iD Mobile for £44.99 a month for 24 months, with £269 upfront and 500GB of mobile data included. The iPhone 17 Pro Max works out about £104 cheaper than the iPhone 18 Pro Max over 24 months on iD Mobile. The monthly price is the same at £44.99, so the gap comes down to the upfront cost: £165 against £269.
Prices haven’t dropped much on the 17 Pro Max, partly because of the memory chip shortage mentioned earlier. If the extras on the 18 Pro Max matter to you, that’s not a big premium. If they don’t, it’s an easy saving.
Verdict: Should you buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max?
The iPhone Duo may be the one hogging the headlines, but the iPhone 18 Pro Max is quietly the better buy. It isn't as snazzy, exciting or eye-catching as its folding counterpart, but it is the more sensible one. Incremental upgrades over the years have turned the 18 Pro Max into a formidable bit of tech, and certainly one that feels a world away from what was on offer three or four years ago.
If you're in the market for a new iPhone and can afford it, buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It's the most complete iPhone you can buy right now, with the best cameras, durability and battery life of the lot. The Duo's noted hinge issues, lack of Face ID, sub-par camera setup and eye-watering £1,999 price tag make it a harder phone to recommend, at least for now. And with prices between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max so close, there's barely any saving to be had by buying last year's model, so you may as well get the newer one.
For anyone with an iPhone 17 Pro Max who isn't part of something like the O2 Switch Up programme or EE's Upgrade Anytime scheme, the iPhone 18 Pro Max isn't worth buying. The new tech simply doesn’t justify the outlay. If next year's announcement is anything like the jump from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, it'll be a good reason to stay patient and stick with your current phone.
Apple has yet to announce a new base iPhone 18, so if you're not bothered by cameras or the extra stamina in battery life, buy the base iPhone 17 instead. It's still a brilliant phone, and a far kinder one to your bank balance. For everyone else, though, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is the one to beat.