Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy Note 5 Edge deals

What do you want to read about?

The fifth-generation Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is on its way. And this year, it seems some major improvements are afoot.

Rumours suggest it’ll be available in a standard 5.5-inch edition and a Galaxy Note 5 Edge version that features a curved display with a secondary screen for notifications and news updates.

That’s not all. We can also expect a gorgeous screen with the kind of 4K technology that’s usually reserved for high-end TVs and a powerful octa-core processor.

And in a sop to the Galaxy Note faithful who didn’t take to last year’s plastic and leather effect rear panel can reportedly pencil in a much more premium all-metal build.

To find out the rest of what’s in store, head to our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Note 5 rumours round-up

On this page, we’ll keep you in the loop about the phone’s release, availability in stores and on networks. And, of course, we’ll highlight the best deals too.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 launch date: when’s it out?

In keeping with Samsung’s habit, the Note 5 is widely expected to be unveiled at the IFA technology show in September.

However, some think it could arrive in August, with Samsung opting to launch earlier to avoid a battle with the iPhone 6S that’s also due to land that month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 release date and pre-orders: when I will actually be able to buy it? Last year, Note 4 pre-orders went live a week or so after the launch event. The phones didn’t actually hit stores until three weeks later on October 10th

It’s not set in stone, but the likelihood is that Samsung will stick with the same timeframe with the Galaxy Note 5.

If that’s so and the phone is launched on September 3rd/4th, we can pencil in pre-orders to get started on September 10th/11th. The in-store date ought to be September 25th/26th.

However, if the phone shows up in August as some are claiming, naturally you’ll be able to buy the phone a lot earlier.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 prices: how much will it be?

Once again, we’ve only got past form to go on. But if Samsung retains its pricing policy from last time around, expect to pay £600 if you buy the Note 5 outright and off-contract from launch.

Fancy the Note 5 Edge variant? Well, that’ll set you back £750 or so. Or it will if the pricing of last year’s Note Edge is anything to go by.

Contract prices for the standard Galaxy Note 5 ought to start at £40-45 per month or so. The Note 5 Edge variant won’t get you much change out of £50 per month.

To find out the rest of what’s in store, head to our dedicated Samsung Galaxy Note 5 rumours round-up