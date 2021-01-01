What has the Samsung Galaxy A40 got to offer?

The Samsung Galaxy A40’s features include:

17-hour battery life

Runs the latest version of Android

5.9-inch Super AMOLED screen is like a cinema in your pocket

64GB storage, plus an extra 512GB with a microSD card

16-megapixel rear camera, 25-megapixel front facer

Headphone port for plugging in your existing headphones

Octa-core processor + 4GB of RAM = powerhouse performance

Samsung Pay turns it into a mobile wallet

Bixby personal assistant answers your questions on the move

To infinity and beyond

For a budget phone, the A40 has an awesome Infinity display. It’s huge, standing 5.9 inches across diagonally, and uses Super AMOLED technology to give the darkest blacks and whitest whites. That means an incredibly detailed picture – handy for daily tasks like web browsing and emailing, but invaluable when it comes to watching films and TV shows.

Its bezels around the edge are incredibly slim too, meaning it has an all-screen front. And because the front-facing camera is housed in a tiny hole instead of a notch, you get more screen real estate for your money.

Dual camera power

There are two cameras on the back – one is perfect for low-light shots, while the ultra wide lens is ideal for group shots, panoramas and landscapes. So you’re guaranteed amazing snaps, whatever the conditions.

On the front is a 25-megapixel snapper, which is an amazingly high resolution for a front-facer. It means really detailed selfies and video calls.

All-day use

The 3,100mAh battery will last you all day. On standby, it lasts 23 hours before needing a recharge, while it’ll give you 17 hours of talk time.

In a hurry? It has fast charging technology onboard to juice you up quickly when you need to leave the house fast.

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy A40?

The Samsung Galaxy A40 is a little cheaper than the Galaxy A50, and is a great option got younger smartphone users.

But it runs the same Android operating system with the same Samsung software over the top. So if you can live with these very minor compromises, it could save you a pretty penny.