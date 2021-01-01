The highlights

Samsung’s new Galaxy Note is bigger and better than ever before. And we really do mean bigger - the 6.8-inch Infinity-O display is big, bright and cinematic. Gaming, streaming, browsing - it simply makes everything better.

At a glance

6.8-inch Quad HD display

12MP + 16MP + 12MP + DepthVision quad lens rear camera

10 MP front camera

Available with 256GB or 512GB internal storage

Available in Aura Glow and Aura Black

Cinematic smartphone screen

The Samsung Galaxy’s screen is one of the biggest you’ll find on a smartphone, and not only is it big, it’s beautiful too. It’s 6.8-inches of dynamic AMOLED Quad HD brilliance, it’s made for watching content, playing your favourite mobile games and scrolling through all that’s new in the world.

With HDR+ certification too, it really does bring the best out of movies, shows and videos. So that’s vivid colours and deep blacks bringing content to life. With only a tiny selfie cam ‘punch hole’ and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner built into the screen, it's a virtually uninterrupted display.

You’ll really notice how good it looks when you’re scrolling through your favourite websites.

Quad camera goals

With such a nice screen you’re going to want to take photos - and lots of them. With the Galaxy Note 10 you’re covered for all your photography. From artistic ‘bokeh’ portraits to expansive group shots and far reaching landscapes.

And that’s before we look at the DepthVision camera. It can actually look at objects and calculate measurements, which brings a whole new level of convenience when you’re shopping for the home. Goodbye tape measure.

Battery power

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has one of the biggest batteries out there. With 4,300 mAh it’ll easily last the whole day. And with Super Fast charging a dead battery can get back to full life in just 30 minutes.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus cost?

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at £999, which is the going rate for a feature-laden flagship smartphone. Don’t want to pay for the phone outright? Check out Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus deals above.

Want the new Samsung Galaxy smartphone? Here's all the info on the Galaxy Note 20 5G