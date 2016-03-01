Billed as the handset that ‘redefines what a phone can do’, the Samsung Galaxy S7 teams a premium metal construction with a 12-megapixel camera, a crisp 5.1-inch screen and an ultra long-life 3000mAh battery. And it’s dust and water-resistant too, so can easily withstand an accidental dunk in water.
At 5.5-inches, the Galaxy S7 Edge is larger than the standard S7 and gets its name from its eye-catching, ‘edged’ secondary screen around the trim of the phone that’s just for shortcuts to key features. It’s also got a 12-megapixel camera, is water-resistant and makes room for a bigger 3100mAh battery.
Considering making the Samsung Galaxy S7 your next smartphone? Get our verdict with our Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge review.
How does the Samsung Galaxy S7 measure up to the iPhone 6S? Find out in our head to head review.