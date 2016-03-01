Samsung Galaxy S7

Billed as the handset that ‘redefines what a phone can do’, the Samsung Galaxy S7 teams a premium metal construction with a 12-megapixel camera, a crisp 5.1-inch screen and an ultra long-life 3000mAh battery. And it’s dust and water-resistant too, so can easily withstand an accidental dunk in water.

Specs

5.1" Super AMOLED screen (2560x1440px)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Exynos 8890 processor

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

12MP (f1.7) rear camera

5MP or 8MP front camera

2800-3000mAh battery

microUSB port

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

At 5.5-inches, the Galaxy S7 Edge is larger than the standard S7 and gets its name from its eye-catching, ‘edged’ secondary screen around the trim of the phone that’s just for shortcuts to key features. It’s also got a 12-megapixel camera, is water-resistant and makes room for a bigger 3100mAh battery.

Specs

5.7" Super AMOLED screen (2560x1440px)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Exynos 8890

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

12MP (f1.7) rear camera

5MP or 8MP front camera

3000-3600mAh battery

microUSB port

Considering making the Samsung Galaxy S7 your next smartphone? Get our verdict with our Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge review.

How does the Samsung Galaxy S7 measure up to the iPhone 6S? Find out in our head to head review.