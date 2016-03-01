Why should I get the Samsung Galaxy S7 SIM-free?

1) It's almost always cheaper

Buying the Samsung Galaxy S7 off-contract could save you quite a bit of money in the long-run. After all, if you were to get the same phone on a two-year plan, it would probably end up costing you a lot more over the duration of the contract than it would if you bought it outright.

2) You can choose a great SIM-only deal

There's generally a lot more SIM-only deals around, giving you a lot more choice. So whether you want a deal that's full of data, a really cheap SIM that gives you just enough calls, minutes and data, there's a SIM-only plan out there that's ideal for you.

3) You can be much more flexible

You can choose a SIM-only deal on a one-month rolling contract. So you can switch your plan whenever you like.

And because you'll own the handset, you're free to sell it and put the money towards the new must-have gadget at anytime.

Why shouldn't I get the Samsung Galaxy S7 SIM-free?

If you can afford to buy the Samsung Galaxy S7 outright, there's no reason not to.

But buying a handset outright can be an expensive business. And if you don't have the money to spend in one go, a two-year monthly contract will let you spread the cost of the phone over time.

Want to get the phone on a monthly contract? Check out our best Samsung Galaxy S7 deals.