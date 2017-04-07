Why should I buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 SIM-free?

1) It usually works out cheaper

Buying a handset outright and then signing up for a SIM-only contract can work out a lot cheaper than buying the same phone on a traditional 24-month contract.

So if you’ve got the money upfront to buy a phone off-contract, you could save yourself a lot of money in the long-run.

2) Flexibility

If you sign up for a SIM-only deal, you can get one on a 12-month or even 1-month contract. That means you can switch to another deal if you spot a cheaper contract, or one that more closely matches the monthly allowances you require.

3) You sell your phone whenever you want a newer model

There are few things more tempting than the latest must-have flagship phone. And if you've bought your current phone outright, you can sell your device whenever you want. Which will give you a bit of extra cash to put towards your next handset.

Tempted? Take a look at our best SIM-only deals.

Are there any reasons I shouldn’t buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 SIM-free?

The only problem with buying the Samsung Galaxy S8 SIM-free is that it costs £649, so you'll have to find quite a bit of cash in one go.

Getting a phone on a two-year contract means that you can spread the cost of the phone over the length of the contract. So you won't need to pay for the whole thing in one go.

Think you'd prefer to get the Samsung Galaxy S8 on a contract? Check out our best deals at our Samsung Galaxy S8 comparison page.