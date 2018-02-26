What's the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus got to offer?

The key features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus are:

6.2-inch Super AMLED, edge-to-edge screen

Dual camera with two 12-megapixel lenses and dual exposure and 2x optical zoom

IP68 dust and water-resistance rating

Android Oreo software

Animated emojis

64GB of internal storage

Improved eye and face scanning security

Large, long-life 3,500mAh battery with fast-charge mode and wireless charging

Bixby voice assistant and dedicated button to activate

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus screen and design

The Galaxy S9 Plus features a similar design to the S8 and incorporates a screen that’s the same size as 2017’s S8 Plus.

However, this time around Samsung has shrunk the edges that surround the screen. The result is that it has managed to squeeze the display into a slightly shorter body.

The S9 Plus’s screen is crisp and bright and at 6.2 inches is excellent for watching video on the go.

Its 18.5:9 aspect ratio also means you get a pocket-sized take on a cinema-style widescreen experience. And allows you to run two apps simultaneously in a split-screen format.

Like other Galaxy S series phones before it, the S9 Plus is constructed from a blend of aluminium and tough Gorilla Glass 5.

And have been granted an IP68 rating, which means it’s highly dust-resistant and can survive submersion in 1.5 metres of water for up to half an hour.

The phone also houses a fingerprint scanner at the rear. And makes room for a 3.5mm headphone jack too.

Colour options are Lilac Purple, Midnight Black and Coral Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus facial recognition security

The Galaxy S8 and Note 8 both feature facial recognition security that allowed you to unlock your phone just by looking at it.

For the S9 Plus, Samsung has improved its facial scanning technology by combining it with an iris scanner, so it’s faster and more secure.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus processor, battery and charging

Phones with large screens need large batteries. For that reason, the S9 Plus has been fitted with a weighty 3,500mAh battery that ought to easily see you through a day’s usage and is purported to last up to a day and half.

If you do find you’re running out of power, there’s a handy fast-charge mode. And you can charge the S9 Plus wirelessly too, with a wireless charging mate that’s sold separately.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus camera

At the time of release, the S9 Plus was rated the best smartphone camera around by camera ratings company DxOMark. With a score of 99, it’s the highest mark the company has ever awarded.

That’s thanks to an adjustable aperture camera that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. It’s the best phone around in low light and takes crisp snaps in bright sunlight too.

The camera’s also capable of recording super-slow motion footage at 960 frames per second.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus extras

Like the iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 Plus allows you to make personalised, animated emoji.

But unlike the iPhone X, you’re able to share these with anyone irrespective of the phone they own.

The S9 Plus is also fitted with audio technology from AKG and Dolby Sound, which results in a full, rich sound quality that really comes into its own when you’re watching movies on the go.