Why Raylo?

Leasing gets you the latest devices with zero upfront cost and low monthly payments.

Flexibility at the end of your lease

You can either return the phone, pay a small fee to keep it, or choose a free upgrade to the latest model on a new lease plan.

Free accessories

All phones come with a free eco-case and screen protector to keep your device safe.

30 day cancellation period

If you change your mind you can cancel for free within the first 30 days.

Soft credit check

We’ll only do a full credit check if we say “yes”. That means if your application isn’t approved, don’t worry, your credit score isn’t affected. If everything looks good and your application is approved, then a full search will appear on your credit file.

Raylo insurance

If your device is accidentally damaged you may be charged for the cost of repair. Get peace of mind with Raylo Pay insurance from £4.99 per month.

About Raylo Pay

Raylo Pay provides a new way to get the tech you want. We've teamed up with them to offer mobile phone leasing on the latest handsets for less monthly cost than a traditional phone contract.

Who provides the device?

Raylo Pay provides your tech and you will receive delivery updates from Raylo Pay. Brand new devices will be shipped to you from the authorised distributors of the manufacturer (e.g. Apple, Samsung, Google), and Raylo Certified Refurbished devices have best through its 70 point check and come with lifetime warranty.