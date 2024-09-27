Landlord expenses: What you can claim and how to do it

As a landlord, whether you rent just one property or a whole portfolio, the costs can really add up. One important way to save money is to work out what can be claimed as ‘landlord allowable expenses,’ which are then deducted from the profit your tax is calculated on.

What expenses can I claim as a landlord?

There are a variety of expenses which are deemed ‘allowable’ in the process of renting out a property, that you may be able to claim against, including:

Maintenance and repairs

Replacement of furniture, so long as it is like-for-like

Landlords’ insurance, including buildings, liability, and contents

Letting agents’ fees

Costs related to finding a new tenant, including phone calls and advertisements

Ground rent (the rent paid by a leaseholder to the freeholder of the land

If you have a buy-to-let mortgage on your property which you increase, you may be able to consider interest on the additional loan as a revenue expense, allowing you to claim it against your income tax. This is only as long as you are using a limited company, as individual landlords no longer benefit from this, and the additional loan is solely for the purposes of your letting business.

What expenses can I not claim as a landlord?

You cannot claim on ‘capital expenses,’ which are any improvements made to the property which will be used for a long period of time, including:

If you add something new to the property

If you alter or upgrade anything existing in the property

Some examples of these capital expenses are property extensions, replacing a kitchen or bathroom to a higher specification, and installing gates or security measures not already in place.

How to claim landlord expenses

You must keep an accurate record of all the rent you receive and the expenses incurred (including receipts).

Your expenses are claimed against your rental income tax.

To determine how much tax you must pay, you should:

Calculate your profit by deducting all of your landlord allowable expenses from your rental income

Calculate your tax band by adding your profit to all other streams of income you may have (i.e. your job and/or pension)

Deduct your buy-to-let tax relief, if eligible (20% tax relief against your mortgage interest payments)

UK landlord expense claim statistics

Total declared rental property expenses by landlords over time

The total annual rental property expenses declared by individuals and partnerships increased by £0.98 billion between 2017/18 and 2021/22 (the latest available tax year). This represents an increase of 4.37%.

A breakdown of the total allowable rental property expenses declared by unincorporated individuals and partnerships in the latest available tax years (£ billions)