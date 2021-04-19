Mortgage news

15 May: Will the renters reform bill ever materialise?

In a move welcomed by many landlords, but few tenants, last week the government announced another delay to the publication of the long-awaited Renters Reform Bill.

Since it's conception back in 2019, during Theresa May's leadership, the bill has undergone multiple setbacks. Based on research that suggested more than one in five private renters who moved between 2019 and 2020 did not choose to do so, the bill is intended to re-balance the power in the typical landlord tenant relationship.

However, NRLA (National Residential Landlords Association) research shows that there is a great deal of concern about the bill among landlords, with 76% feeling their business is threatened by it and a whopping 93% saying it would increase the financial risk to their chosen livelihood.

Although rents, and indeed, rental demand are at peak rates in the UK, the impending Renters Reform Bill, alongside tax changes, stricter private rental regulation and rising interest rates has already resulted in somewhat of a 'mass exodus' of buy-to-let landlords. According to research consultancy BVA-BDRC, 33% of private landlords in England and Wales planned to cut down their rental portfolio in the first quarter of 2023.

Why the delay?

At the current time, the government has cited 'procedural issues' as the reason behind the delay in the bill's publication, however, they are yet to provide a new publication date.

NRLA has warned that even post publication, the new legislation could take 12-18 months to become law. They feel that without immediate government action in relation to the bill and other elements souring the appeal of becoming a landlord, current rental property shortage in the UK will increase.

Chief executive, Ben Beadle stated “The Government needs to reverse its damaging tax hikes on the sector, which have discouraged the provision of the homes tenants desperately need”.

Meanwhile, there have been unaccredited claims in recent days that a number of Conservative backbenchers, including some who hold their own property investment portfolios, have been lobbying against the 'anti-landlord' bill.

It, therefore, remains to be seen whether the bill will be introduced in it's previously suggested format; including, most notably, an end to Section 21 evictions - or whether high-level influence will somewhat tone down it's potential impact on landlords.

According to research by the housing charity Shelter and Yougov, nearly 230,000 private renters have received a no-fault eviction notice in the three years since the Bill was first announced. However, NRLA felt that “.. responsible landlords need to have confidence that they can take back possession of their properties swiftly and effectively when they have good reason to when Section 21 ends.”