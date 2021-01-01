Finding the best places to live for quality of life in the UK has never been easy, given how much diversity there is throughout the United Kingdom.

The Angus and Dundee City NUTS 3 statistical region has improved since the last time we did the study in 2013, rising up 46 places on the table from 131st place to 85th. While this isn't enough of a leap to get it into the top half of the table, it is an encouraging movement in the right direction!

Here are some of the statistics for Angus and Dundee City for 2015, which were used in our research:

Employment

Angus and Dundee City has fairly low overall employment compared with the majority of the UK, with just 66% of its residents in work. 46% of people here work full time.

Income

Incomes are on the higher end of average, at £477.25 as the gross weekly income (which is before tax and other mandatory contributions) for an individual in Angus and Dundee City in 2015. Disposable income is also relatively low at £15,367 for a household for the year.

House Prices

House prices are low in Angus and Dundee City by overall UK standards, with the average house in this region selling for £123,837.50 in 2015. Rent is quite low at £61 per person, per week, too.

Life Expectancy

Scotland has, across the board, a slightly lower life expectancy than England and Wales, and this is no exception to that trend, with male life expectancy in Angus and Dundee City at 78 and female at 82.

Living Costs

The cost of food in Angus and Dundee City is about average at £55 for a household weekly shop (this includes food and non-alcoholic beverages). Like most places in Scotland in our study, car insurance is cheap by overall UK standards averaging £343. Household fuel bills are also below average when compared to the whole of the UK at £1,209.

Other Important Factors

An area where Angus and Dundee City scores low on our index is technology services. It has mediocre broadband speeds compared with the UK as a whole at 25.4Mbps, and only 91% of the region has mobile phone signal.

Angus and Dundee City has some negatives, in terms of high unemployment and low disposable income, as well as its mediocre level of communication technology services. However, it scores well for cost of living and house prices, showing that even places in the bottom half of the table can have some significant positives.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

