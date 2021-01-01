The UK is a place full of diversity, and if you are looking for a new place to live within England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, then it is important to do your research and make sure the place you choose to move to offers the kind of quality of life you hope for.

To help you in your search, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index is a data analysis of all 138 UK statistical regions across a collection of data from 2015 relating to various things most people deem important when it comes to quality of life. We've used our index to rank the UK's statistical regions from 1-138 in order of the best places to live, according to the stats.

We first did the Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index study back in 2013, and so with the updated table from 2015, it is also easy to see where some places have gone up in the quality of life charts, and others down.

The City of Bristol statistical region is one that has risen a fair amount on our quality of life index since 2013, going up from 72nd place to 47th. Here are some of the statistics that were used for the City of Bristol:

Employment

Bristol has reasonably good employment with 71% of the people who live there working, 47% working full time hours between 35 and 45 a week.

Income

Incomes in Bristol are well above average for the whole of the UK, with the average Bristol resident having a gross weekly income of £526.80 in 2015. Disposable incomes are more in line with averages however, with the average household have a disposable annual income of £16,422.

House Prices

House prices are moderately high in Bristol with the average 2015 house sale at £194,950. Rental prices are moderately high too at £74 per person, per week. Try our free mortgage calculator to see how much you could afford to borrow.

Home values in Bristol

Life Expectancy

Bristol is unusual for life expectancy in that there is a larger than average gap between men and women. In most of our locations, women live four years longer than men, but in Bristol it is five with men expected to live to 78 and women 83. How much life expectancy data tells us about quality of life in a given location is debatable however, given many people move to various different places in their lifetimes.

Living Costs

Bristol has a high cost of living when it comes to the weekly grocery shop, with the average household spending £60 – this is on a par with traditionally expensive places like West inner London. Car insurance premiums are relatively high at just under £500, though petrol prices are about average for the UK at 118p. Try our cheaper car insurance

Other Important Factors

Bristol has excellent technology, with 99% of the city covered by mobile phone signal, and very high average broadband speeds of 33.8Mbps.

Bristol has some good stats in some areas that show quality of life there is improving, which is why it has shot up the table since 2013!

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .