If you are thinking about moving to a new part of the UK, it is a good idea to know a bit about the quality of life you can expect in different regions. In order to help people with these kind of choices, and also to allow people to see how their own location stacks up against the rest of the nation, Uswitch have done a detailed statistical analysis of all 138 UK statistical regions in order to find out how they compare.

We took up to date information on things like house prices, average incomes, food and petrol costs, and even other things related to quality of life like broadband speeds, and ran them through an analysis that allowed us to create Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a ranking that lists all 138 regions from best to worst.

This is a repeat of a study done in 2013, so with updated data, we can also see where regions have improved, or declined, since then.

Calderdale and Kirklees is a statistical region in Yorkshire that has risen quite well in the rankings, moving up from 42nd in 2013 to 30th and just made it into our top 30 best places to live in the UK. Here are some of its stats:

Employment

Employment stats here are fairly average for the UK, though encouraging, with 72% of people in work, and 45% working full time.

Income

Incomes are on the low side compared with other places in our top 30, at £462.20 as the gross weekly income (i.e. before tax and other contributions) for an individual in Calderdale and Kirklees in 2015. Disposable income is also quite low at £14,557 for a household for the year.

House Prices

While incomes are not stellar, house prices are low, averaging £125k in 2015. Rent, however, is fairly high comparative to house prices, at £70 per week. This means Calderdale and Kirklees is a better prospect for buyers than renters.

Home values in West Yorkshire

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is slightly lower than in most of the other places in our top 30, with the exception of those in Scotland which has a lower life expectancy overall. Men are expected to live to 78 and women 82 in Calderdale and Kirklees.

Living Costs

The cost of a weekly grocery shop is lower here than in most other places in the top 30, at £50 per week for the average household in 2015. Petrol prices are average, at 117p, however car insurance is fairly expensive compared to other places in the UK at £509.60. Why not try our cheaper car insurance and can save you heaps on your renewals.

Other Important Factors

Calderdale and Kirklees does fairly well when it comes to technology, with 94% mobile phone signal availability through the region and decent, though not exceptional, broadband speeds of 21.1Mbps. Check your broadband’s speed and accuracy with our broadband speed test.

Like anywhere Calderdale and Kirklees has its pros and cons, though it has risen in the ranks to just steal a spot in our top 30.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .