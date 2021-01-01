 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Aerial view of Cambridge's historical buildings, England

Cambridgeshire is the 39th best place to live in the UK 2015

Quality of life is something we all want, and a lot of it can come down to the place you are living in.

While people often have different priorities in terms of what they actually need to give them the quality of life they want, some things, like the ability to be financially comfortable and have access to important services, are important to everyone.

The UK has a lot of variety, and so as you might expect quality of life varies quite a lot depending on where you go. In order to establish where the best and worst places to live in the UK are right now, Uswitch have used a detailed data analysis that takes each of the UK's NUTS 3 regions (the regions used in statistics), and looks at metrics relating to all kinds of aspects that can affect quality of life.

Using the results of the analysis, we have produced Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index, a 'league table' of how each region compares for general quality of life taking into account all of these factors.

This is the second time we have produced Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – the first being in 2013 – so we also are now able to look at how each region now ranks compared with two years before.

Cambridgeshire in the East of England is a region that has fallen in our rankings by nine places since 2013, and is now rated as the 39th best place to live in the UK. Here are some of the stats for the Cambridgeshire CC statistical region:

Employment

Cambridgeshire CC has one of the best employment rates in the UK, equalling other high employment regions like 18th place Hampshire and 66th place Dorset.

Income

As well as enjoying high employment, Cambridgeshire also has high incomes. In 2015, the average person in this statistical region was earning a gross weekly amount of £523.40. Disposable income, which is very important for good quality of life, is also fairly high, at around £18,820 per household, per year on average.

House Prices

As you might expect in a high income, high employment region, house prices in Cambridgeshire CC are above average at £234,249 – one of the highest averages outside of London and commuter regions like Berkshire and Surrey. Rent is exceptionally high by UK standards at £84 per person, per week in 2015.

Life Expectancy

Cambridgeshire has one of the highest life expectancy stats in the country, at 81 for men and 85 for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Living costs are above average in all categories, however not as much as in some places. A weekly grocery shop in Cambridgeshire will cost a household £60. Car insurance premiums are high at £525.20, however petrol prices are just average at 117p.

Even though, the insurance premiums are high, there are certain steps you can take to find the best car insurance deals for you.

Other Important Factors

One area where this region doesn't do so well is technology. It has a far lower than average mobile phone coverage of just 80%, and mediocre broadband speeds of 23.5Mbps.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Cambridgeshire has great employment stats and high incomes, but is fairly expensive and falls behind on some convenience factors, which is why it isn't higher up the table.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .