When you are looking to relocate, it is always a good idea to consider the information available about your potential move locations and choose a place that offers the best quality of life. While different people prioritise different things when it comes to quality of life, Uswitch have taken a wide range of data on different aspects of life like living expenses, house and rental prices, insurance premiums and employment to do a detailed data analysis across all 138 of the UK's NUTS 3 statistical regions, to create Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

This is the second time we have done a study that ranks the places to live in the UK in terms of quality of life. The first was in 2013, so this updated quality of life index not only shows where the best and worst places to live in the UK are in 2015, but also allows us to show where places have improved or deteriorated in terms of the metrics we've used.

Coventry in the West Midlands is an NUTS 3 region that has statistically improved a lot in the past two years, going from 64th place in 2013 to 28th in the new study.

Here are some of the statistics that give a picture of quality of life in Coventry:

Employment

At first glance Coventry's employment statistics look quite bad, with only 64% of the population in work. However, 55% are in full time employment, which is higher than most of our top 20 regions. Additionally, only 19% of people in Coventry work over 45 hours a week, indicating a good work life balance among the people here – a good thing for quality of life.

Income

Incomes are fairly high by UK wide standards in Coventry with the average resident gaining a gross weekly income of £535.50.

House Prices

By UK wide standards Coventry has fairly low house prices, and this is also true when compared to other regions in the Midlands. The average house in 2015 sold for £135,000. Rent however is on the higher end of average at £72 per person, per week.

Home values in Coventry

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy in Coventry is slightly lower than the places placed above it in the 2015 index, at 78 for men and 82 for women, however it is difficult to say how relevant life expectancy actually is to a location, given so many people move around in their lives.

Living Costs

Most living expense stats in Coventry were fairly average for the UK, with a household food shop costing £54 for a week and dual fuel bills at £1,233. However, petrol is higher than average at 120p, and car insurance is also above average at £540.80, making Coventry an expensive place if you own a car. If you want to check you’re on the cheapest insurance head over to our insurance comparison page

Other Important Factors

Technology wise, Coventry performs well. 99% of the region has mobile phone signal, and average 2015 broadband speeds were a respectable (though not exceptional) 25.3Mbps. Check your broadband’s speed and accuracy with our broadband speed test.

Coventry has some benefits and disadvantages, like most places, but still makes it into the top 30 best places to live in our study.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .