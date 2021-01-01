There is a huge amount of difference between the different regions of the UK, with everything from major global cities to remote islands to consider. However, when it comes to quality of life, the same things tend to matter wherever you go.

In order to analyse which of the UK's 138 different statistical regions offer the best quality of life, Uswitch have performed a data analysis that looked at all kids of statistics, including things like the cost of essentials like food, fuel and insurance and the employment and income situations in each area. We used this analysis to come up with Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a ranking of the 138 regions of the UK for quality of life.

This is the second time this study has been done, the first being in 2013, which also gives us the ability to see where certain areas have improved and others perhaps declines in quality of life terms.

East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond is an NUTS statistical region that has improved greatly since 2013 according to our data, jumping 59 places from 84 to 25, making it one of the top 30 best places to live in the UK in 2015.

Here are some of its stats:

Employment

The employment rate in East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond in 2015 was 71%, with 48% of residents in full time work. While not close to the employment figures for some of the top ranking places, this is pretty respectable.

Income

Incomes in the East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond region are also fairly respectable though not stellar, with the average gross weekly income at £473.05. Disposable income per household, however, was fairly high at £18,298 – considerably more than the four regions ranked above it in our index.

House Prices

By UK wide standards property prices in East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond are low, with the average house sale in 2015 at £134,627.50. Rent is also on the low end, at £61 per person, per week.

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is lower than in many regions at 77 for men and 81 for women, though it is worth noting that Scotland as a whole has lower life expectancies than other parts of the UK.

Living Costs

Living costs are fairly low in East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond with the average weekly household food bill in 2015 coming in at £55 – not the lowest on the table but lower than most. Insurance costs are also well below average for the UK with the average car insurance premium in 2015 £343.20 – many places are well over the £500 mark.

Other Important Factors

East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond is an excellent place for technology services with some of the highest broadband speeds in the UK, at 31.85Mbps, and 98% mobile phone coverage.

While East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Helensburgh & Lomond has pros and cons, with a fairly low cost of living and great services it is clear why it has shot up the table!

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

