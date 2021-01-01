With regards to the quality of life you can get, it is possible to see lots of differences all around the cities and regions of England, NI, Scotland and Wales.

Finding the right place to live, even if you have narrowed down your search to one part of the UK, can be challenging, and it can really help to have access to some research that can help you identify where quality of life is good or bad overall.

For this reason, Uswitch has prepared Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

This is a detailed statistical analysis of the 138 NUTS 3 regions of the United Kingdom, using official data for things like house prices, average incomes, cost of living, and other things that affect quality of life like broadband speeds and the size of school classrooms.

Using the results of our analysis we have ranked all of the regions in the UK in order from the best to the worst places to live, based on data from 2015.

We've also made comparisons between the resulting league table of cities and regions and the results of the same study done in 2013, so you can see whether the place you are looking at is rising or falling in quality of life terms.

East Cumbria in the North West of England is one of the regions in our study that performed worse using 2015 data than it did the last time we did Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index in 2013 – dropping 31 places in our rankings from 65st to 96st.

Here are some of the stats that were used for this region of the UK:

Employment

The employment rates in East Cumbria are actually pretty good, with 77% of the population in employment and 37% working normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours per week.

Income

Incomes are in the regions of average in East Cumbria with the gross weekly income of the average person living there in 2015 at £442.73

House Prices

Houses are fairly inexpensive in East Cumbria, though not among the very cheapest in the UK, with the average house in the statistical region of East Cumbria selling in 2015 for £167,983.33.

Home values in Cumbria

Life Expectancy

This region has higher than average life expectancy statistics at 80 for men and 84 for women.

Living Costs

The cost of living in East Cumbria is below average by overall UK standards, though fairly average for the North West or England. A weekly grocery shop for an East Cumbria household in 2015 costs £53.

Other Important Factors

East Cumbria scores surprisingly badly for communication technology – it has fairly low average broadband speeds of 12.4Mbps, and just 91% mobile phone coverage – probably due to there being rural areas within this region.

East Cumbria, like most places, has positive and negative aspects to its statistics for quality of life. However, the balance here tips towards comparatively poor quality of life, which is why this region is in the bottom portion of our table.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .