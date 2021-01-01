 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
If you are trying to decide on somewhere to relocate to in the UK, or simply would like to know how your current home ranks statistically against the rest of the United Kingdom for quality of life, then Uswitch have done a detailed analysis of all of the UK's statistical regions which may be able to answer your questions.

For statistical analysis purposes, the UK is divided into 138 statistical regions, called NUTS 3 regions, and stats are collected for these about all sorts of things by the Office of National Statistics. Using ONS data and other information, Uswitch have created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a system of ranking the regions in terms of the quality of life they can offer.

We did the analysis before using data from 2013, but have now repeated the data analysis using 2015 data to show a more up to date ranking of the 138 UK regions, and also to allow for comparison with how things were two years ago.

One of the most improved NUTS 3 UK regions is Falkirk in East Scotland. In 2013, Falkirk was in lowly 111th place, but since then it has shot up the table to 36th and is now in the top third of places to live in the UK.

Here are some stats relating to Falkirk:

Employment

73% of the people living in Falkirk are employed, which is a fairly good statistic but not up there with the best – Cambridgeshire for example has 80% employment though because our index takes lots of stats into account, it is actually several places below Falkirk in 39th.

Income

Incomes in Falkirk are above average, with the average resident gaining a gross weekly income of £517.40 in 2015.

House Prices

House prices in Falkirk are well below average for the UK, with the average property sold in 2015 fetching £109k. Rent is also very low by UK standards at £55 per person, per week.

Life Expectancy

Scotland has, in general, slightly lower life expectancy than the rest of the UK, and this is the case in Falkirk too with men expected to live to 78 and women 81. What is interesting here though, is that the gap between men and women is smaller than in most other regions at three rather than four years.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

The cost of food in Falkirk is on the low side of average at £55 for a household weekly shop. Like many places in Scotland, car insurance is cheap by UK standards averaging £343. Dual fuel bills are also below average at £1,209.

Other Important Factors

An area where Falkirk, and in fact most of Scotland, excels on our index is technology services. It has some of the highest broadband speeds in the UK at 30.8Mbps, and 98% of the region has mobile phone signal.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Aside from life expectancy, Falkirk is average or better for many of the statistics we used, which is why it is now in the top third of the table.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

2015 Rank Region Rank Change from 2013
1 Edinburgh +97
2 Solihull -1
3 Hertfordshire No Change
4 Northumberland +4
5 South Lanarkshire +55
6 Berkshire +3
7 Darlington +18
8 North Lanarkshire +98
9 York +6
10 Inverclyde, East Renfrewshire & Renfrewshire +102
11 Surrey -6
12 South Nottinghamshire -8
13 Central Bedfordshire +18
14 Wirral +13
15 Outer London - South +3
16 Warwickshire -10
17 Bath & North East Somerset; North Somerset & South Gloucestershire +3
18 Hampshire -5
19 Orkney Islands +86
20 Cheshire East -8
21 Tyneside -7
22 West Cumbria +41
23 Derby +14
24 Cornwall & Isles of Scilly +42
25 East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire; Helensburgh & Lomond +59
26 North Yorkshire -24
27 Swindon -8
28 Coventry +36
29 Aberdeen City & Aberdeenshire +46
30 Calerdale & Kirklees +12
31 Worcestshire +13
32 Warrington -4
33 Outer London North & West +22
34 Leicestershire & Rutland +6
35 Birmingham +38
36 Falkirk +75
37 Sunderland -11
38 East Lothian & Midlothian +90
39 Cambridgshire -9
40 Telford & Wrekin +1
41 Hartlepool & Stockton-on-Tees +14
42 Cheshire West -26
43 Durham -19
44 Buckinghamshire -33
45 Gwynedd +81
46 Bournemouth & Poole +34
47 Bristol +25
48 Sheffield -19
49 Walsall +41
50 West Northamptonshire +11
51 Glasgow +84
52 Flintshire & Wrexham +60
53 Oxfordshire -43
54 Scottish Borders +83
55 Gloucestershire -48
56 Sefton -8
57 Staffordshire -19
58 Conwy & Denbighshire +71
59 Plymouth +30
60 Greater Manchester North -11
61 [joint] Leeds -26
61 [joint] Perth & Kinross and Sterling +41
63 Southend-on-Sea +22
64 South & West Derbyshire -44
65 Portsmouth -14
66 Dorset -23
67 Peterborough +52
68 Essex -15
69 Shropshire -33
70 Medway -19
71 West Sussex -48
72 Swansea +37
73 Bedford -27
74 Herefordshire +4
75 Outer London - North & East +8
76 North Northamptonshire +1
77 Wolverhampton +2
78 Wiltshire -44
79 West Lothian +46
80 East Derbyshire +17
81 South Ayrshire +26
82 Isle of Anglesey +6
83 Stoke-on-Trent +25
84 Inner London - East +15
85 Angus & Dundee City +46
86 Wakefield -55
87 Inner London - West +14
88 Cardiff & Vale of Glamorgan +27
89 East Riding of Yorkshire -73
90 Powys -21
91 East Merseyside -20
92 North Nottingham -5
93 Luton +23
94 Outer Belfast -33
95 Lincolnshire -45
96 East Cumbria -31
97 Milton Keynes -40
98 South West Wales -6
99 Southampton +1
100 Greater Manchester South -42
101 Leicester +21
102 Nottingham +8
103 Kent -58
104 Belfast -82
105 Norfolk -29
106 Lancashire -73
107 Lochaber, Skye & Lochalsh, Arran & Cumbrae, Argyll & Bute +29
108 Caithness & Sutherland; Ross & Cromarty +26
109 Brighton & Hove -35
110 Liverpool -16
111 Suffolk -44
112 Shetland Islands -31
113 Thurrock -22
114 Bridgend & North Port Talbot -18
115 Blackburn With Darwen -1
116 Iverness & Nairn & Moray; Badenoch & Strathspey +16
117 East Sussex -47
118 East Ayrshire & North Aryshire (Mainland) +20
119 Torbay +4
120 North & North East Lincolnshire -73
121 Monmouthshire & Newport -3
122 Barnsley, Doncaster & Rotherham -68
123 Clackmannashire & Fife +10
124 Isle of Wight -20
125 [joint] Gwent Valleys -1
125 [joint] Somerset -43
127 Dumfries &Galloway No Change
128 Sandwell -25
129 South Teesside -36
130 East of Northern Ireland -91
131 Central Valleys -10
132 Devon -46
133 Blackpool -16
134 West & South of Northern Ireland -75
135 Eilean Siar (Western Isles) -15
136 North of Northern Ireland -68
137 Kingston Upon Hull -7
138 Bradford -43

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .