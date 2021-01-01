If you are looking to move to a new location within England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, then it can be challenging to work out where offers the best quality of life in the part of the UK you are interested in.

The UK is very diverse, and there are big differences between cities and regions when it comes to things like the cost of living, and job prospects, which have a big impact on how comfortable life if for the people who live in them.

To help figure out where the best places to live in the UK are right now, Uswitch have analysed a large amount of officially gathered data for all of the NUTS 3 statistical regions in the UK.

With our analysis, we were able to create Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index – a table of all of the regions ranked from best to worst in terms of quality of life.

This is the second iteration of our quality of life index, the first being based on data from 2013. Now we have an updated league table using 2015 data, we can also compare the two and see where some places have improved and others fallen back in quality of life terms in that two year period.

Glasgow is a city that has risen up the table substantially since 2013. Where it was in 135th place out of 138, and therefore one of the worst places to live in the UK in 2013, based on 2015 data it is now the 51st place on the table, putting it firmly in the top half.

Here are some of Glasgow's stats:

Employment

Glasgow's employment rate is below average at 64%, however the percentage of people in full time work of between 35 and 45 hours per week is actually above average at 49%.

Income

Glasgow has fairly high incomes, with the average gross weekly income per person in 2015 at £539. This is actually higher than the 20 places immediately above Glasgow in the table, with the exception of those in London.

House Prices

House prices are low by UK standards in Glasgow with the average 2015 house sale at £110,100. Rentals are also inexpensive compared to most of the UK with the average rate per person, per week at £60.

Home values in Glasgow

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy in Glasgow is among the lowest in the UK. Men have a life expectancy of 73 and 79 is the average life expectancy for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

Glasgow has lower than average living expenses, with a weekly food shop for the average household coming to £55. Car insurance is also cheaper than in most places at £343.20.

Other Important Factors

Glasgow, as you might expect from an urban area, does well on mobile phone coverage, with 99% of the area able to receive signal. Its broadband speeds are serviceable but not exceptional at 23.1Mbps on average in 2015.

Glasgow benefits from low prices but has some downsides like low employment and low life expectancy. It is however, one of the most improved regions in our study since 2013.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .