To help you find the best place to move to, or just give you some answers if you are curious about how quality of life differs around the UK, we have once again created Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

This is our way of measuring and comparing overall quality of life, based on official data relating to everything from house prices and incomes through to the cost of food and broadband speeds, for all of the 138 statistical regions of the United Kingdom.

Our last study of this kind was in 2013, and we can now compare our findings using 2015 data, to see where has improved for quality of life in that time, as well as where the best places to live currently are.

Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey in the Highlands and Islands area of Scotland is one of the regions in our research that performed slightly better using 2015 data than it did the last time we did Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index back in 2013, though still remains poorly placed at 116th despite rising 16 places from being in the 10 worst places to live in 2013 at 132nd.

Here are some of the stats that were used for Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey:

Employment

The employment rates in Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey are actually very good for a place featuring so low on the table, with 77% of the population in employment and 39% working normal full time hours of 35 to 45 hours each week.

Income

Incomes are pretty high in Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey, with the 2015 average gross weekly income per person at £493.23.

House Prices

House prices in Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey are low for the UK as a whole, though quite average for this part of Scotland. The price of the average house sold here in 2015 was £111,202.67.

Home values in Nairn

Home values in Moray

Life Expectancy

This region has slightly lower than average life expectancy statistics for the UK, which is the case in almost all regions of Scotland, at 78 for men and 82 for women.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums. You can check our advice guide on how to get a cheaper life insurance policy.

Living Costs

The cost of living in terms of food expenditure is average for the UK in Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey with a weekly household food shop costing £55. Car insurance is, however, far cheaper than average at £343.20.

Other Important Factors

Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey has an exceptionally low 32% mobile phone network coverage, and average broadband speeds are 7.13Mbps, some of the slowest internet speeds in the UK.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Due to some negatives like very poor technology and low life expectancy, Inverness & Nairn and Moray, Badenoch & Strathspey is in the bottom portion of our table for UK quality of life despite its good employment statistics and low house prices.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .