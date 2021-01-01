If you are looking to move or simply interested in where in the UK has the best quality of life right now, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015 is here to provide the answers. This is a study of the UK's 138 statistical regions and the quality of life available in each of them, based on an index we created using recent data from sources like the Office of National Statistics for all different elements that affect quality of life.

The Isle of Wight, which counts as part of the wide South East of England statistical region, is one that performs a fair amount worse when we analyse 2015 data than it did the last time we released Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index in 2013. Where it was previously 104th on our table – already not a very good position – it is now 20 places lower and our 15th worst place to live in the UK for quality of life at 124th.

Here are some of the 2015 statistics we used in our analysis of quality of life in the Isle of Wight:

Employment

Employment in the Isle of Wight isn't bad, sitting close to UK averages with 70% of the people living on the island in employment, 41% of them working standard full time hours of 35-45 a week, and then a further 22% considered to have a poor work life balance with a working pattern of more than 45 hours per week – considered bad for quality of life.

This is one of the lowest 'overworking' rates in the South East region.

Income

Incomes are very low by South East standards, and low even for the UK as a whole. The gross weekly income for a person living on the Isle of Wight in 2015 was £435.90.

House Prices

House prices are high compared to much of the UK, at £179,950 on average, though this is quite moderate for the South East region. Rent however, is on a par with other, higher earning parts of the South East at £80 per week.

Home values in Isle of Wight

Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is above average for men on the Isle of Wight at 80, though there is a smaller gap than in most places between the sexes, with women living three years longer at 83 rather than the four years exhibited in the stats for the vast majority of UK regions.

Living Costs

Living costs are among the most expensive in the UK, with a weekly grocery shop on the Isle of Wight costing £63. This is an interesting trend affecting places on the South Coast like Portsmouth and Southampton which have the same high food costs – higher than the £60 per week for a weekly grocery shop even in the UK's most expensive region on the whole of Inner London – West.

Other Important Factors

The Isle of Wight has fairly poor technology, though its 80% mobile phone coverage is better than other islands off the coast of the UK mainland, as are its otherwise lacklustre 16.5Mbps broadband speeds.

Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

The Isle of Wight mainly places so low because of the extremely high cost of living compared with less than stellar incomes, as well as its fairly weak technology.

More to life than rankings

At Uswitch, we know that there is more to life than rankings, stats and figures, and our Qualify of Life Index merely highlights the vast differences in the experiences of people across the UK.

Whether you're living in the best city or the worst, millions of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland face financial struggles including rising energy bills and credit card debt. That's why it's more important than ever for households to assess their budgets, and Uswitch.com offers a great way to start.

Below you can find ways to save on everything from car insurance to mobile bills.

Place to Live 2015 — Where did your region rank?

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .