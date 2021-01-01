If you are looking for the best quality of life in the UK, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index has the answers! We have created a league table based on various quality of life statistics for all of the 138 statistical regions of the UK, using the latest official data from 2015. We've also run comparisons against our results in 2013, to see how places have changed.

Kent CC in the South East of England is a region of the UK that has seen some serious statistical decline for quality of life since 2013, dropping down from a fairly good position in the top half of our table at 450 in 2013 to a low position of 103 in 2015 – a loss of 58 places.

These are some of the official statistics for Kent CC that were used in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015:

Employment

Kent CC has an employment rate that is close to the average with 74% of its people in work. Full time employment rates, however, are lower than average at 40%.

There are then a further 28% of people working over 45 hours a week, which is seen to be bad for quality of life. This is well above average for the UK, though this stat does trend higher in the South East than anywhere else.

Income

Incomes are on the high side of average for the people of Kent CC, with the 2015 average gross weekly income per person at £493.45. This is not especially high for the South East, however.

House Prices

House prices are very high when compared UK wide in the statistical region of Kent CC, with the average house in 2015 costing £225,082. This could be considered moderate for the South East of England, however.

Home values in Kent

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy from birth in Kent CC is slightly higher than overall averages for England, at 84 for women and 80 for men.

Life expectancy is an influential factor that insurance companies use to determine life insurance premiums.

Living Costs

Food costs are very high for the UK in Kent CC with the average household weekly grocery shop in 2015 costing £63 – more than in inner London and above the cost in much of the South East. Petrol prices are pretty average here, however, at 117p.

Other Important Factors

Kent does not have particularly good mobile phone coverage for a place in the London catchment area, with just 96% of the region able to get signal.

The average 2015 broadband speeds in Kent CC are mediocre too, at 21Mbps.

While Kent CC benefits from fairly good incomes and reasonable house prices for the region it is in, it suffers from low employment and a lot of overworking, as well as a very high cost of living, and this is why it has fallen into the lower half of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index results for 2015.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .