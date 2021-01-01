When focusing on the quality of life people are enjoying, there is undoubtedly a significant level of diversity across the statistical regions that make up the United Kingdom.

Lincolnshire in the East Midlands is a region of the UK that has seen some statistical decline for quality of life since 2013, dropping down from number 50 in our league table of the best places to live in 2013 to 95 in 2015.

These are some of the statistics for Lincolnshire that were used in Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index for 2015:

Employment

Lincolnshire has fairly good overall employment rates, with 75% of people living in Lincolnshire having a job. 41% of the population of Lincolnshire in 2015 were working normal full time hours of 35-45 hours a week.

25% on top of that were working 45 or more hours per week in Lincolnshire, which is considered to be overworking in quality of life terms.

Income

Incomes in Lincolnshire were fairly average for the UK in 2015. The gross weekly income per person was £451.83. Disposable income in Lincolnshire is also mediocre, at £16,758 per annum for a household.

House Prices

House prices are moderately low in the statistical region of Lincolnshire, with the average house in 2015 costing £145k.

Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy from birth in Lincolnshire is similar to overall averages for England, at 83 for women and 79 for men.

Living Costs

The cost of food is in line with averages for the whole of the UK at £55 for a weekly household grocery shop. Petrol is slightly above average in Lincolnshire at 117p.

Other Important Factors

Lincolnshire performs poorly for mobile phone signal at 70% of the region, and has fairly low broadband speeds of 18.6Mbps on average.

Like anywhere, Lincolnshire has its pros and cons. With relatively good employment and fairly good house prices, it is let down by comparatively low incomes and poor technology.

