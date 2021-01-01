When you are interested in finding out where the best places to live in the UK are, Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index can be a very helpful resource.

We have analysed recent data for all 138 statistical regions of the UK to derive an index for general quality of life that can be used to create a league table that ranks all of the cities and regions in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from best to worst as places to live right now.

Monmouthshire and Newport is a place in East Wales that hasn't moved much in either direction since the last release of Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index in 2013.

It has lost just three places, but this has taken it from an already poor 118th out of 138 to 121st – essentially marking it the 18th worst place to live in the UK in 2015 for quality of life – statistically speaking at least.

Here are some of the stats we used in our 2015 analysis for Monmouthshire and Newport.

Employment

Employment rates in Monmouthshire and Newport are fairly good, though not exceptional, with 71% of the people living in this area in 2015 in paid work. It also has a good rate of people working full time hours of between 35 and 45 per week at 43%, and a lower than average amount of people seen to have a poor work life balance by working over 45 hours regularly, at 20%.

Income

Incomes are quite average in Monmouthshire and Newport with the gross weekly income at £468. Disposable income is fairly reasonable too, at £16,075 for a household per year.

House Prices

House prices are moderate for the UK in Monmouthshire and Newport but high for East Wales at £172,500. Rent is high too, at £72 per week.

Home values in Newport

Life Expectancy

In Monmouthshire and Newport, life expectancy is in line with UK averages for both men and women at 79 and 83 respectively.

Living Costs

TLiving costs are fairly average in Monmouthshire and Newport with the average weekly grocery bill coming to £55, and petrol at 117p.

Other Important Factors

One area that is below average for Monmouthshire and Newport is its technological infrastructure, with only 87% mobile network coverage. Find out which network has the best mobile coverage in our dedicated guide

The region also suffers from low average broadband speeds of 20.65Mbps. While these statistics are nowhere near the lowest in the UK, they do leave a lot to be desired for people who see technology as a very important aspect of quality of life. Use our broadband postcode checker to see which deals and what speeds are on offer in your area.

Most of the statistics for Monmouthshire and Newport are mediocre rather than particularly bad, however the fact it has no strong positives and a few negatives like lacklustre technology and relatively high housing costs have caused it to place in the bottom portion of the table for Uswitch's Best Places to Live in The UK Quality of Life Index.

About the research

The Uswitch.com study assessed 138 local areas (NUTS3 regions) for 26 factors such as salaries, disposable household income, and the cost of essential goods including food bills, fuel costs and energy bills. The study also factored in lifestyle issues like hours of sunshine, working hours and life expectancy to ensure a full picture of the quality of life in each NUTS3 region.

For more about the study's methodology, read the full press release .